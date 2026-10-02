49ers Announce Important Mike Evans Injury Update Before Broncos Game

The San Francisco 49ers will host the Denver Broncos on Sunday in Week 4 of the NFL season.

San Francisco enters the game undefeated at 3-0. However, they’ll do so with a range of injuries, particularly at the wide receiver position.

They’re already without Ricky Pearsall, who’s out for the season. While Christian Kirk, DeMarcus Robinson and De’Zhaun Stribling are all on IR.

Veteran Mike Evans also enters the game with some uncertainty after leaving the 49ers’ Week 3 win over the Arizona Cardinals with a rib injury.

49ers Announce Update on Evans

Following Friday’s practice, which Evans did not really participate in, Head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that Evans will enter Sunday as a game-time decision to play.

Evans noted, however, that he’ll “give it his best try to play” on Sunday.

Via Nick Wagoner of ESPN: “49ers WR Mike Evans (ribs) said he will give his best to try to play Sunday against the Broncos. He’s listed as questionable but sounds like he has a plan to try to play with a sort of built-in compression shirt with padding in it. Evans said he’s played through a similar injury before.”

“It was brutal to play through, but it’s something that I can do,” Evans said.

#49ers WR Mike Evans (ribs) said he will give his best to try to play Sunday against the Broncos. He’s listed as questionable but sounds like he has a plan to try to play with a sort of built in compression shirt with padding in it. Evans said he’s played through a similar injury… — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) October 2, 2026

Who Will 49ers Have Available at WR?

In the wake of Evans possibly not suiting up. The 49ers promoted veteran WR Brandin Cooks to the active roster after signing him to the practice squad back on Sept. 22.

They also signed WR Malik Turner to the practice squad and released KhaDarel Hodge.