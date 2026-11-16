The San Francisco 49ers escaped AT&T Stadium with a big 46-40 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The win improved their record to 8-1 as they remain atop the NFC West.

Now, as they turn their attention to their Week 11 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City on Sunday night, head coach Kyle Shanahan provided some injury updates as the team begins its work week.

49ers Announce News on Renardo Green

For the first time all season, it seems the 49ers finally got out of a game fairly unscathed by injuries.

However, cornerback Renardo Green played through some pain on Sunday and will enter this week listed as day-to-day, according to Shanahan, as he continues to deal with a back injury.

Green was the only player from the Cowboys game who played on Sunday and whom Shanahan reported an injury on.

Via Nick Wagoner: “#49ers CB Renardo Green’s back injury is still the only one on the report today out of Sunday’s game, per Kyle Shanahan. Green is again day to day this week.”

#49ers CB Renardo Green’s back injury is still the only one on the report today out of Sunday’s game, per Kyle Shanahan. Green is again day to day this week. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) November 16, 2026

Shanahan Praises Green

While the 49ers defense didn’t necessarily play well on Sunday against the Cowboys, allowing 40 points, Shanahan praised Green and fellow defensive back Deommodore Lenoir for playing through some pain.

“They have some good receivers. Looked like we struggled to cover them at times. I know we can do better than that. But I also give a ton of props to DMO and Renardo,” Shanahan said. “Those guys were hurt. Weren’t able to practice all week. They got out there on Friday and didn’t do anything full speed. It was all walkthrough type of stuff. For those guys to miss all week and battle and come out and go against guys like that, I respect the [explicit] out of them for making them play in this game.”

Green’s 2026 Season With 49ers

Drafted out of Florida State in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Green has become a staple of San Francisco’s secondary and is currently putting together a career year.

Through nine games, he already has four interceptions, along with 37 tackles and seven pass deflections.