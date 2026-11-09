San Francisco 49ers Announce Deebo Samuel Injury Update After Raiders Win

The San Francisco 49ers improved to 7-1 on Sunday following a dominant 38-17 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders at home.

San Francisco has had to navigate a plethora of injuries, most of which have affected the WR room. The 49ers were without Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel and Christian Kirk on Sunday.

Yet, led by quarterback Brock Purdy and a strong defensive outing, San Francisco had no problems handling the Raiders.

49ers Announce Injury Update on Samuel

On Monday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to the media and provided injury updates across the roster.

One update concerned Samuel, who suffered a hamstring injury in Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks and hasn’t played since leaving that game.

However, Samuel’s return appears imminent. Shanahan mentioned that he is “on track” to return to practice Wednesday, which is a great sign if he can get a few practices in before Sunday’s contest against the Dallas Cowboys.

Deebo Samuel (hamstring) “on track” to practice Wednesday. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 9, 2026

Other 49ers Injury Updates

Shanahan also said defensive tackle CJ West should return to practice Wednesday as San Francisco works through its other injuries.

Evans, meanwhile, is not expected to return at the start of the practice week. That’s obviously not ideal for his status heading into Week 10, but if he can get back on the field Thursday or Friday, he still might have a shot at playing Sunday.

That said, based on what the coaches and general manager John Lynch said last week, Evans’ injury could keep him sidelined for multiple weeks as they make sure he is fully healthy before sending him back onto the field.

Still, getting potentially Samuel back in the WR room is a massive boost, as he’ll rejoin a group that currently consists of Jordan Watkins, Brandin Cooks, Demarcus Robinson and Jacob Cowing.