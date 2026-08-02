49ers Announce Signing of Veteran Running Back During Training Camp

The San Francisco 49ers have had an active few days after signing free agent wide receiver Deebo Samuel on Thursday night and placing wide receiver Ricky Pearsall on season-ending injured reserve Saturday.

They kept the roster moves coming Sunday by officially announcing the signings of two more players.

49ers Sign Veteran Running Back

San Francisco signed veteran running back Khalil Herbert and defensive lineman Titus Leo after bringing both players in for workouts over the weekend.

In corresponding moves, the 49ers waived cornerback Eli Apple and injured defensive lineman Mikail Kamara.

The San Francisco 49ers have signed RB Khalil Herbert and DL Titus Leo to one-year deals. For all roster moves: https://t.co/e3YFoHUZnI pic.twitter.com/JwabZ3SpMn — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 2, 2026

Herbert’s NFL Career

Herbert, 5-foot-9 and 212 pounds, entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick by the Chicago Bears in 2021. He spent three and a half seasons in Chicago, carving out a role in the offense before the Bears traded him to the Cincinnati Bengals at the 2024 trade deadline.

His stint with the Bengals lasted only the second half of the 2024 season before he joined the New York Jets in 2025, appearing in just seven games.

Across 63 career games, including 13 starts, Herbert has rushed 416 times for 1,957 yards and nine touchdowns while adding 54 receptions for 316 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

He totaled just 16 carries for 52 yards with the Jets last season but remains only 28 years old.

49ers RB Room

The 49ers’ running back room starts with Christian McCaffrey, who will handle the bulk of the workload this season.

However, Jordan James suffered an injury during the first week of training camp, leaving San Francisco without its expected No. 2 running back behind McCaffrey. As a result, signing a veteran like Herbert made plenty of sense.

The 49ers also have rookie Kaelon Black, whom they drafted out of Indiana, and Isaac Guerendo on the depth chart. Guerendo continues to recover from a torn pectoral muscle.