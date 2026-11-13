49ers Announce Sudden Trent Williams Injury News Before Cowboys Game

The San Francisco 49ers are sitting at 7-1 and in first place in the NFC West as they prepare to take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

While they’re finally starting to get a little healthier outside of a handful of players, they still have some concerns on the injury report.

In fact, two new names appeared on the latest report released Thursday following practice.

49ers Announce Trent Williams Injury News

Among the new additions was star offensive tackle Trent Williams, who was listed as limited with a shoulder injury.

It’s important to note that Williams did not practice at all Wednesday, but that was simply because the veteran received a day off. The 49ers did not list any injury designation or indicate that he was dealing with a shoulder issue.

The other player listed as limited in practice was linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who was dealing with a knee injury.

A couple new additions to #49ers injury report worth noting: OT Trent Williams (shoulder) and LB Dre Greenlaw (knee) were limited. Both were DNP on Wednesday as vet days. But limited today with injury notations. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) November 12, 2026

Neither situation seems overly concerning at this point, but Friday’s practice will tell us a lot. If both players are fine and ready to go, they’ll likely participate fully. If they remain limited or don’t participate at all, their status for Sunday could come into question.

Williams’ 2026 Season With 49ers

If there’s one player who doesn’t always get the recognition he deserves but remains one of the most important and best players in the NFL, it’s Williams.

He’s been the consistent anchor of the 49ers’ offensive line and, honestly, is far and away the best tackle in the league.

Now in his 16th NFL season and seventh with the 49ers, Williams has appeared in all eight games for San Francisco. He’s on track to earn his 14th Pro Bowl selection and potentially his fourth first-team All-Pro nod.