49ers Beat the Rams So Bad Sean McVay Never Wants to Return to Australia

It’s onto the next week in the National Football League, but San Francisco 49ers fans are likely still soaking in their 27-7 win over the Los Angeles Rams a little over a week ago. The game was played in Melbourne, Australia.

San Francisco answered all doubts by stomping on their division rival, which is thought to be one of the best teams (on paper) in the NFL.

Now that some days have passed since the dominant Week 1 win, there has been some time to reflect on both sides.

And for Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, his reflection has manifested in the sentiment of not wanting to play in Australia again…

Sean McVay Wants To Stay Out of Australia

After the beatdown in Melbourne, the Rams organization is hoping they aren’t chosen to play in Australia again.

Well, their idea of Australia is now very skewed after the 49ers beat them down. Sean McVay is the leader of the ‘never go back’ to Australia movement.

McVay spoke with reporters this week and shared a hilarious message regarding playing in Australia again:

“It’s almost like you try to do the Men in Black thing where you say, ‘Hey, I don’t remember what happened. That was so long ago,'” he told reporters Thursday. “We’re not playing in Australia ever again, I hope. Not because it wasn’t a great atmosphere, that’ll get taken out of context.”

The 49ers Surely Hope They Get to Play in Australia Again

After their performance last week, the San Francisco 49ers sure hope they can return to Australia in the near future.

From start to finish, the Niners looked way more dominant and well-prepared.

San Fran was even able to make Matthew Stafford, the league’s reigning MVP, look rather normal.

Now, it’s a long season, and you can’t overreact to any Week 1 performance, but if the 49ers look like they did in Australia every week, they will be a tough out in the NFC.