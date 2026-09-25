49ers Get Surprising Brandin Cooks Update Ahead of Cardinals Game

The San Francisco 49ers signed veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks on Wednesday. It was supposed to be the beginning of a process. Learn the playbook. Earn reps. Work his way onto the field over the coming weeks.

That timeline may already be accelerating.

Shanahan on Cooks’ Path to Playing Time

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Thursday that Cooks has a real chance to suit up for Sunday’s Week 3 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

Shanahan did not guarantee Cooks a spot in Sunday’s game plan but acknowledged it remains a real possibility. The head coach made clear the competition is open, even for a player who arrived two days ago.

“We still have some other guys that do have shots in front of him,” Shanahan said. “But like I told him when I talked to him, we’re gonna let him compete here.”

Offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak reinforced that Cooks has already made an impression in his first days with the team.

“He’s a pro…he’s been doing it a long time,” Kubiak said. “He’s picking up our offense quick.”

Why the 49ers Need Cooks Now

The timing of this signing is not coincidental. San Francisco’s receiving corps has been gutted by injuries over the first two weeks of the season.

Ricky Pearsall is out for the year with a knee injury. De’Zhaun Stribling will miss at least 10 weeks after ankle surgery. Demarcus Robinson suffered a high ankle sprain against the Dolphins on Sunday and is likely headed to injured reserve. Christian Kirk remains sidelined, though his practice window could open after Week 4. Mike Evans missed Wednesday’s practice with a hip injury, though the issue does not appear serious.

That leaves Deebo Samuel, Evans when healthy, and a group of younger players with limited offensive experience.

The 49ers need bodies. More than that, they need someone who can step in and run routes in Shanahan’s system without a long adjustment period. Cooks, with 12 NFL seasons and nearly 10,000 receiving yards across six franchises, fits that profile.

Final Word for the 49ers

Brandin Cooks has been in the building for days. He is already being discussed as a possible contributor for Sunday.

Cooks spent his childhood watching this team. Now he is inside the building, learning the playbook, and competing for a game-day role.

Whether it comes Sunday or in the weeks that follow, the opportunity he waited his entire career for is here.