49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk Receives Strong Warning from Jarvis Landry Amid Standoff

The San Francisco 49ers are currently embroiled in a standoff with highly-paid WR Brandon Aiyuk. The two sides are long past the point of reconciliation, but the 49ers are refusing to release him to allow him to find a new landing spot while they search for a trade partner.

Because a trade for Aiyuk is so highly unlikely to emerge given his contract and injury history, from Aiyuk’s perspective, the 49ers are preventing him from continuing his career elsewhere. But from San Francisco’s point of view, there’s no benefit to releasing him early if there’s even a remote chance of getting something in return for one of their best players.

As the situation continues to drag on, Aiyuk has taken to social media to put the 49ers on blast, fueling drama in an already tense situation. Now, he’s received a strong warning and heartfelt message from a former NFL wide receiver.

Jarvis Landry San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk’s Situation

“Man, somebody needs to get that phone from him,” former NFL WR Jarvis Landry said on his “4th and South” podcast with former NFL RB Leonard Fournette. “I feel like somebody needs to get that phone from him, right? There is a mental component that comes into the game, and the game is not just physical. I think for some people we learn it at a young age.”

“But I think when you look at it in this case, as a man — I know I had my struggles,” Landry continued. “I know you had your struggles of being cut by teams, or trying to work yourself back into the league, and you’re knocking on that door but nobody’s picking up. But I know one thing: mentally, it didn’t drive me to social media to be spiraling in a way. You feel me?”

“And I feel bad, bro. I feel bad because my guy got his money. Brandon Aiyuk got his money. I know he was coming off an injury and things like that. And coming off of an injury for anybody that don’t know — when you get hurt in the league, especially a serious injury that puts you back, man it f***s with your mind, your spirit. It takes a toll on you. I know the San Francisco 49ers were doing everything they could to try to figure out how to get this guy back healthy, get this guy back on the field. It didn’t work out, whatever it is.”

“But where I see him at today, based on where I saw him two years ago, it’s not the same Brandon that I know. It’s not the same player, it’s not the same guy, not the same man that I respected for how he played the game, how he showed up for his teammates. Some people say any publicity is good publicity. But I just feel like as an organization, if I’m even looking or considering bringing a guy like Brandon Aiyuk in and I see the type of posts that he’s been posting, I don’t really know if you really want to even play football like that. I don’t know that I want to bring someone like that into my organization, into my locker room. You’re a veteran in the league at this point. You’re a leader when you walk into that locker room.”

Jarvis Landry Delivers Heartfelt Plea to 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk

“If guys that surround him that watch our show, watch us talk daily about football, about life, about faith, I think even the mental side of things, I think they should hear this bro,” Landry said. “And hopefully call this man. Go put your arm around him. Teammates, former teammates, call this guy. And Brandon, if you’re watching the show, please, DM me bro.”

“Reach out,” Fournette added.