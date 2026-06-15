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49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk Receives Strong Warning from Jarvis Landry Amid Standoff

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49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk
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HENDERSON, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 07: Brandon Aiyuk #11 speaks to the media during San Francisco 49ers media availability ahead of Super Bowl LVIII at Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa on February 07, 2024 in Henderson, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers are currently embroiled in a standoff with highly-paid WR Brandon Aiyuk. The two sides are long past the point of reconciliation, but the 49ers are refusing to release him to allow him to find a new landing spot while they search for a trade partner.

Because a trade for Aiyuk is so highly unlikely to emerge given his contract and injury history, from Aiyuk’s perspective, the 49ers are preventing him from continuing his career elsewhere. But from San Francisco’s point of view, there’s no benefit to releasing him early if there’s even a remote chance of getting something in return for one of their best players.

As the situation continues to drag on, Aiyuk has taken to social media to put the 49ers on blast, fueling drama in an already tense situation. Now, he’s received a strong warning and heartfelt message from a former NFL wide receiver.

Jarvis Landry San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk’s Situation

San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk

GettySANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 29: Brandon Aiyuk #11 of the San Francisco 49ers dives to make a catch in the third quarter against the New England Patriots at Levi’s Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

“Man, somebody needs to get that phone from him,” former NFL WR Jarvis Landry said on his “4th and South” podcast with former NFL RB Leonard Fournette. “I feel like somebody needs to get that phone from him, right? There is a mental component that comes into the game, and the game is not just physical. I think for some people we learn it at a young age.”

“But I think when you look at it in this case, as a man — I know I had my struggles,” Landry continued. “I know you had your struggles of being cut by teams, or trying to work yourself back into the league, and you’re knocking on that door but nobody’s picking up. But I know one thing: mentally, it didn’t drive me to social media to be spiraling in a way. You feel me?”

“And I feel bad, bro. I feel bad because my guy got his money. Brandon Aiyuk got his money. I know he was coming off an injury and things like that. And coming off of an injury for anybody that don’t know — when you get hurt in the league, especially a serious injury that puts you back, man it f***s with your mind, your spirit. It takes a toll on you. I know the San Francisco 49ers were doing everything they could to try to figure out how to get this guy back healthy, get this guy back on the field. It didn’t work out, whatever it is.”

“But where I see him at today, based on where I saw him two years ago, it’s not the same Brandon that I know. It’s not the same player, it’s not the same guy, not the same man that I respected for how he played the game, how he showed up for his teammates. Some people say any publicity is good publicity. But I just feel like as an organization, if I’m even looking or considering bringing a guy like Brandon Aiyuk in and I see the type of posts that he’s been posting, I don’t really know if you really want to even play football like that. I don’t know that I want to bring someone like that into my organization, into my locker room. You’re a veteran in the league at this point. You’re a leader when you walk into that locker room.”

Jarvis Landry Delivers Heartfelt Plea to 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk

San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk

GettySANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 06: Brandon Aiyuk #11 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after catching a pass for a first down against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi’s Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

“If guys that surround him that watch our show, watch us talk daily about football, about life, about faith, I think even the mental side of things, I think they should hear this bro,” Landry said. “And hopefully call this man. Go put your arm around him. Teammates, former teammates, call this guy. And Brandon, if you’re watching the show, please, DM me bro.”

“Reach out,” Fournette added.

Ethan Woodie is an accomplished sports writer specializing in the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. He's written for Heavy since 2025 and has years of experience writing for NFL Trade Rumors and Pro Football Focus (PFF). Woodie is an expert in draft scouting and his Big Board was included in Arif Hasan's media consensus board for Wide Left in both 2025 and 2026. More about Ethan Woodie

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49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk Receives Strong Warning from Jarvis Landry Amid Standoff

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