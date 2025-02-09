Hi, Subscriber

49ers & Brock Purdy Already Started Contract Negotiations: Report

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Brock Purdy
Getty
San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Brock Purdy reacts after a touchdown by Jordan Mason #24 during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers are approaching a pivotal offseason, which includes one of the most important decision a franchise can make. Committing finances and time to a starting quarterback, and according to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, the process has already begun. In her Super Bowl edition of “What I’m Hearing” Russini reveals the San Francisco 49ers and quarterback Brock Purdy have starting conversations on a contract extension.

Russini adds that a deal is inevitable with both sides wanting to reach agreement sooner rather than later.

Fred Warner’s Endorsement of Brock Purdy

While talking to Russini on the “Scoop City” Podcast at radio row in New Orleans, 49ers’ linebacker Fred Warner shared a resounding endorsement for Purdy.

“If you truly watch the tape and you watch all the other elite quarterbacks in this league, there’s a common thread amongst all of them: The fact that they’re able to process the game at such a high level, able to create plays with their feet, and make the high-level throws up and down the field. Brock Purdy does all these things. And he was in the MVP conversation a year ago—let’s not forget that he took us to a Super Bowl and he gave us the lead before, obviously, Patrick Mahomes and [Kansas City Chiefs] took it away from us.”

Warner continues by profoundly claiming Purdy as the team’s franchise quarterback.

“Everybody out there, if you have any questions about Brock Purdy, I’m here to tell you – I’m not biased, I know ball. He’s the guy.”

How Much Will the 49ers Pay Purdy?

One of the biggest questions surrounding Purdy’s extension is how much he will command. Russini answered this question earlier in the week during an episode of “The Athletic Football Show” podcast.

“Yeah, I think that’s going to be the number [$55 to $60 million] that they wind up sitting at.” She also noted that Purdy’s agent would likely push for a higher figure, but ultimately, negotiations will likely settle within that range.

If Purdy lands a contract at the higher end of this spectrum, he would be among the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL. However, surpassing Dak Prescott’s $60 million per year with the Dallas Cowboys seems unlikely. Russini suggests that Purdy’s focus is not on becoming the league’s highest-paid player but instead wants fair compensation for his contributions.

Despite the potential for a record-breaking deal, Purdy does not seem motivated by money alone. Dianna Russini describes him as a player who simply wants to receive fair compensation while focusing on team success.

“If it was up to Brock Purdy, he’d probably make a little bit more than he is now as long as he can drive his Toyota,” Russini joked. “I don’t think this is the type of player that’s in this to be the richest man in football. I think he just wants to be paid what he’s worth and continue to try to improve and get them a Super Bowl.”

With negotiations expected to begin soon, all eyes will be on how the San Francisco 49ers structure Brock Purdy’s deal and whether it cements him as their franchise quarterback for years to come.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

Read More
, ,

San Francisco 49ers Players

Israel Abanikanda's headshot I. Abanikanda
Brandon Aiyuk's headshot B. Aiyuk
Isaac Alarcon's headshot I. Alarcon
Brandon Allen's headshot B. Allen
Evan Anderson's headshot E. Anderson
Tre Avery's headshot T. Avery
Aaron Banks's headshot A. Banks
Alex Barrett's headshot A. Barrett
Ben Bartch's headshot B. Bartch
Robert Beal's headshot R. Beal
Tatum Bethune's headshot T. Bethune
Nick Bosa's headshot N. Bosa
Jake Brendel's headshot J. Brendel
Ji'Ayir Brown's headshot J. Brown
Spencer Burford's headshot S. Burford
De'Vondre Campbell's headshot D. Campbell
Maliek Collins's headshot M. Collins
Chris Conley's headshot C. Conley
Jacob Cowing's headshot J. Cowing
Khalil Davis's headshot K. Davis
Kalia Davis's headshot K. Davis
Joshua Dobbs's headshot J. Dobbs
Jordan Elliott's headshot J. Elliott
Jon Feliciano's headshot J. Feliciano
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles's headshot D. Flannigan-Fowles
Leonard Floyd's headshot L. Floyd
Russell Gage's headshot R. Gage
Jonathan Garvin's headshot J. Garvin
Tashaun Gipson's headshot T. Gipson
Kevin Givens's headshot K. Givens
Jalen Graham's headshot J. Graham
Renardo Green's headshot R. Green
Dre Greenlaw's headshot D. Greenlaw
Yetur Gross-Matos's headshot Y. Gross-Matos
Isaac Guerendo's headshot I. Guerendo
Sebastian Gutierrez's headshot S. Gutierrez
Javon Hargrave's headshot J. Hargrave
Charlie Heck's headshot C. Heck
Matt Hennessy's headshot M. Hennessy
Isaiah Hodgins's headshot I. Hodgins
Talanoa Hufanga's headshot T. Hufanga
Tarron Jackson's headshot T. Jackson
Drake Jackson's headshot D. Jackson
Jauan Jennings's headshot J. Jennings
Zack Johnson's headshot Z. Johnson
Quindell Johnson's headshot Q. Johnson
Kyle Juszczyk's headshot K. Juszczyk
George Kittle's headshot G. Kittle
Deommodore Lenoir's headshot D. Lenoir
Chase Lucas's headshot C. Lucas
Darrell Luter's headshot D. Luter
Jaylen Mahoney's headshot J. Mahoney
Jordan Mason's headshot J. Mason
Christian McCaffrey's headshot C. McCaffrey
Nick McCloud's headshot N. McCloud
Jalen McKenzie's headshot J. McKenzie
Colton McKivitz's headshot C. McKivitz
Elijah Mitchell's headshot E. Mitchell
Jake Moody's headshot J. Moody
Jaylon Moore's headshot J. Moore
Tanner Mordecai's headshot T. Mordecai
Malik Mustapha's headshot M. Mustapha
Drake Nugent's headshot D. Nugent
Pat O'Donnell's headshot P. O'Donnell
George Odum's headshot G. Odum
Sam Okuayinonu's headshot S. Okuayinonu
Terique Owens's headshot T. Owens
Ricky Pearsall's headshot R. Pearsall
Taybor Pepper's headshot T. Pepper
Austen Pleasants's headshot A. Pleasants
Mason Pline's headshot M. Pline
Dominick Puni's headshot D. Puni
Brock Purdy's headshot B. Purdy
Curtis Robinson's headshot C. Robinson
Deebo Samuel's headshot D. Samuel
Eric Saubert's headshot E. Saubert
Patrick Taylor's headshot P. Taylor
Trent Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Jake Tonges's headshot J. Tonges
Charvarius Ward's headshot C. Ward
Fred Warner's headshot F. Warner
DaShaun White's headshot D. White
Trent Williams's headshot T. Williams
Brayden Willis's headshot B. Willis
Dee Winters's headshot D. Winters
Mitch Wishnowsky's headshot M. Wishnowsky
Rock Ya-Sin's headshot R. Ya-Sin
Isaac Yiadom's headshot I. Yiadom
Nick Zakelj's headshot N. Zakelj

Comments

49ers & Brock Purdy Already Started Contract Negotiations: Report

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x