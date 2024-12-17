49ers’ Brock Purdy In the “Tua Category” According to NFL Analyst

San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Brock Purdy looks on during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals

Contract negotiations in the NFL are a tricky thing. Constant comparisons to other players and the debates on worth that come down to minuscule financial differences plague conversations. As offers are passed back and forth between the front office and the player, fixation on minute details dictates contract value.

That is where San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback Brock Purdy currently finds himself. Three weeks from contract extension eligibility, the debate about Purdy’s worth has taken over the media landscape.

From radio to podcasts, television debate shows, or the local fan base, everyone has an opinion on Purdy’s next contract. Some, like NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger, believe the 49ers should re-acquire Sam Darnold and forgo extending Purdy this season.

Although Baldinger is not alone in his opinion, former NFL player and current CBS Sports broadcaster Ross Tucker shares a different viewpoint.

To Extend Or Not Extend

While a guest on 95.7 the Game, Tucker explains why Purdy’s situation is similar to a previous $212 million quarterback.

“I would try to sign Brock Purdy to an extension, the interesting thing is the number…I felt the same way about Tua [Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins] last year. I would love to see what Purdy could get on the open market because I don’t know if there’s other teams that’d pay him $50 million [per year]. Purdy is in the Tua category.”

Tucker is right to wonder how many teams would pay Brock Purdy a near-record-breaking contract. Purdy does not possess elite physical traits, which could drop his value if he somehow hit the open market.

The comparison to Tagovailoa is interesting as well. Forget the concussion history. What other team was going to offer the Miami quarterback $53 million per year? The Dolphins, and only the Dolphins, may have been the market for Tagovailoa. Now insert Purdy in Tagovailoa’s spot.

Obviously, free agent and draft classes can dictate the market. But Purdy is a 25-year-old quarterback coming off a down year after consecutive NFC Championship game appearances and a Super Bowl loss. Yet, which quarterback-needy teams are trying to sign Brock Purdy if he was on the open market?

Teams are looking for the next Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson and do not usually risk the future of the franchise on a player like Purdy.

That thought led Tucker to share the contract he would offer Purdy.

Tucker’s Offer to Brock Purdy

“I’m offering Brock Purdy a deal that changes his life forever with $50 million per year and over $100 million fully guaranteed. If he says ‘I want to reset the market,’ then I say, that’s your decision.”

While Tucker’s offer seems generous, it is noticeably lower than Tagovailoa’s $53 million per year contract that included $167 million guaranteed, according to Spotrac. Plus, the idea of a take-it-or-leave style offer could backfire on San Francisco unless they have a backup plan.

The 49ers like to play hardball during contract negotiations. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk signed less than two weeks before the 2024 season opener, and edge rusher Nick Bosa inked a new deal four days before the team’s Week 1 matchup vs. the Steelers last year.

Both players had noticeable rust after signing their contracts due to long holdouts. Surely something the 49ers should look to avoid with their franchise quarterback in a win-now window.

It remains to be seen what the 49ers will do with Brock Purdy, but if Tucker has his way, it will be a fruitful offseason for the quarterback.