49ers QB Brock Purdy Returns to NFL Top 100 List

Injuries aside, expectations are reasonably high for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.

A year after missing extensive time with toe and shoulder ailments, Purdy has returned to the NFL’s Top 100 players list.

Purdy came in at No. 85 after being excluded from the rankings last season. He ranked No. 28 in 2024.

“Purdy would likely rank far higher had he not missed eight games last season due to a toe injury,” NFL.com’s Bobby Kownack wrote.

Purdy Was Among NFL’s Top-Performing QBs

After appearing in just two of the 49ers’ first 10 games last season, Purdy returned in Week 11 to throw for 200 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-22 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

The 49ers scored 37 or more points in four of their first seven games upon Purdy’s return, finishing the regular season on a 6-1 run.

Altogether, Purdy threw for 2,167 yards with 20 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions. Purdy earned a 90 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, ranking him fourth among 43 eligible quarterbacks. His passing grade of 86.1 ranked fifth.

“He has established himself as one of the league’s most entertaining signal-callers, equipped with an uncanny knack for buying time to make big last-second plays. At his best — which he often is — Purdy gives the 49ers a Super Bowl ceiling,” Kownack wrote.

49ers Added Veteran Depth at Receiver

The 49ers prioritized restocking the receiver room this offseason, adding established veterans Mike Evans and Christian Kirk to a group that includes 2024 first-rounder Ricky Pearsall and second-round rookie De’Zhaun Stribling.

Around the team, excitement is noticeably building.

“He’s pumped,” Purdy said of head coach Kyle Shanahan, via NFL.com. “I mean, just watching the film, Christian Kirk, having him in the slot and what he’s done in his career. Then Ricky Pearsall back and healthy, Jake Cowing healthy, Jordan Watkins, Demarcus Robinson.”

San Francisco finished 12-5 last season and reached the NFC Divisional Round, losing 41-6 to the eventual Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.