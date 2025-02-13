49ers’ Brock Purdy Projected to Become NFL’s Highest-Paid Player

There has been considerable debate surrounding Brock Purdy’s value as he becomes eligible for a contract extension. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who has outperformed expectations since being drafted as the final pick in 2022, is now in line for what many expect to be the largest contract in franchise history. The pressing question remains: Will Purdy’s new deal place him among the highest-paid players in the NFL?

Could Brock Purdy Command a Record-Breaking Contract?

While surpassing Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s $60 million annual salary may seem unlikely, some experts believe Purdy could reset the quarterback market. OverTheCap.com’s Jason Fitzgerald recently discussed this possibility on the NFL Spotlight podcast with Ari Meirov, suggesting that Purdy’s representatives may push for a record-breaking contract.

“I would imagine he’s going to look to be the highest-paid player in the NFL,” Fitzgerald stated. “So I think they’re probably looking at $60.1 million a year, just to go right over Dak Prescott.”

Although Purdy has been playing under one of the most team-friendly contracts in the league, earning a modest salary as a late-round draft pick, he has significantly outperformed expectations. His success has given the 49ers stability at the quarterback position, something they lacked in recent years.

49ers’ Quarterback Dilemma and Trey Lance Fallout

Fitzgerald noted that Purdy may ultimately settle for a slightly lower figure, as he lacks the high draft pedigree that often influences quarterback contracts. However, his impact on the team has been undeniable, particularly considering the 49ers’ costly misstep in trading up for quarterback Trey Lance in the 2021 NFL Draft.

“Maybe he would go for a little bit less,” Fitzgerald conceded. “He doesn’t have the draft stature to fall back on like some others. But, I think, given his track record over that period of time, and the fact that he really saved them from a bad trade, [that he gets a massive deal].”

San Francisco’s front office surrendered significant draft capital to acquire Lance, a move that ultimately did not pay off. When injuries forced the team to turn to Purdy in 2022, he seized the starting role and never looked back. His emergence likely spared key decision-makers within the organization from scrutiny over the Lance trade.

“I don’t know where they would be right now if Trey Lance was the quarterback,” Fitzgerald remarked. “I’m not sure if the head coach would be the head coach. I doubt the general manager would be the general manager if that happened. So, I don’t think they even want that kind of uncertainty.”

Evaluating Purdy’s Performance

The 49ers endured a disappointing 2024 season, finishing with just six wins and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2020. While Purdy set a franchise record in 2023 with 4,280 passing yards and 31 touchdowns, his production dipped in 2024. He recorded 3,864 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, raising questions about whether he is worth a record-setting deal.

Fitzgerald concluded that, despite some concerns, the San Francisco 49ers should avoid a prolonged contract standoff. “I think you just do the deal and say, ‘It’s the price of doing business with a quarterback these days.’ It’s not worth getting into a fight over him.”

As negotiations unfold, all eyes will be on San Francisco’s front office to see if they make Brock Purdy one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in NFL history.