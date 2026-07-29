49ers’ Brock Purdy Shares Heartwarming News With Wife Jenna

Brock Purdy is entering his fifth NFL season, and over the weekend, the San Francisco 49ers began training camp in preparation for the upcoming preseason and regular season, which begins in September.

However, the focus shifted away from football for Purdy on Wednesday when he shared some heartwarming news alongside his wife, Jenna.

The Purdys Make Family Announcement

In a joint Instagram post, Brock and Jenna announced that they will soon welcome their second child to the family.

“Another blessing on the way,” the couple posted. “Baby #2 coming soon.”

The announcement comes nearly one year after the couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Millie Joleen Purdy.

Fans React on Social Media

The Purdys received plenty of messages from friends and fans after making the announcement.

“Happiest ever!!! Millie being promoted to big sis. So excited,” one comment read.

Another said, “Ahhhh Congratulations you guys!!!”

“Congratulations!!! The Purdys and McCaffrey’s have been busy this offseason,” a fan added.

Another shared, “THATS MY QB LFG.”

“The best news!!! Congrats on your beautiful family.”

How Did Brock and Jenna Meet?

Brock and Jenna first met while attending Iowa State, where he played football and she played volleyball.

They got engaged in 2023, with Brock sharing the news on Instagram and writing, “My Jenna girl forever. I can’t wait to be your husband. Here’s to forever babe. I love you JB!”

Less than a year later, in 2024, the couple officially tied the knot surrounded by their friends and family.

Jenna has been a part of Brock’s entire NFL journey, which began when he was selected as the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and became known as “Mr. Irrelevant.” After receiving an unexpected opportunity when both Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance suffered injuries, Purdy stepped in, won games, and never gave the job back.

He eventually signed a record-breaking five-year, $265 million contract extension with the 49ers in May 2025, cementing himself as the franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future.