Hi, Subscriber

49ers Cap Casualties: Deebo Samuel, 2 Others in Hot Seat

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
San Francisco 49ers' wide receiver Deebo Samuel
Getty
San Francisco 49ers' wide receiver Deebo Samuel runs with the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The San Francisco 49ers are staring down significant cap considerations as they prepare for the 2025 NFL offseason. With $46.1 million in projected cap space, per Spotrac, the team will need to make strategic roster decisions to maintain competitiveness while addressing financial constraints. Among the top candidates for cap casualties, Bleacher Report’s Scouting Department lists edge rushers Yetur Gross-Matos and Leonard Floyd and wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Yetur Gross-Matos: Rotational Piece or Roster Casualty?

Edge rusher Yetur Gross-Matos, a former second-round pick, provided the 49ers with decent rotational play last season. He played 54% of the team’s defensive snaps and registered four sacks, though three came in a single game against the Chicago Bears. While there is potential for the 26-year-old to improve under the guidance of 49ers’ defensive line coach Kris Kocurek, the financial aspect looms large.

Releasing Yetur Gross-Matos would free up $3 million in cap space, a modest but valuable savings for a team navigating tight finances. Considering his production, the 49ers may need to draft a cheaper replacement this spring, potentially signaling the end of Gross-Matos’ tenure in San Francisco.

Deebo Samuel: A Star at a Crossroads

Deebo Samuel, one of the 49ers’ most dynamic offensive players in recent years, finds himself at a crossroads with the franchise. The 29-year-old wide receiver remains productive, but his future with the team is uncertain due to the financial strain caused by Brandon Aiyuk’s recent contract extension.

Despite General Manager John Lynch telling the media Samuel will remain with the team in 2025, the 49ers could trade the wide receiver to gain assets while saving on cap costs. A post-June 1st release or trade would provide $5.2 million in savings, but with Brock Purdy nearing an extension, the team may prefer to get something in return via trade. However, rival teams might opt to wait for the 49ers to cut Samuel, reducing the leverage San Francisco has in potential trade negotiations.

Leonard Floyd: Experience vs. Financial Relief

Veteran pass-rusher Leonard Floyd is another key figure in the 49ers’ cap considerations. Floyd, who recorded 8.5 sacks last season and trailed only Nick Bosa in production, remains a valuable contributor on defense. However, Floyd is 32 years old and carries a $10.1 million cap hit, making a likely post-June 1st release candidate.

A pre-June 1st cut would only save $1.5 million, while waiting until after June 1 would free up $8 million–enough to cover the team’s rookie class or provide in-season flexibility. Parting ways with Floyd, though, would signal a shift toward younger talent, potentially reflecting a partial rebuild on the defensive front.

The 49ers’ Cap Situation

The San Francisco 49ers’ decisions with Gross-Matos, Floyd, and Samuel will help shape the roster’s future. While each player brings value to the team, balancing cap savings with performance needs is critical. The franchise faces tough choices as it looks to retool for the 2025 season while managing limited financial flexibility. 

The 49ers do not necessarily need to cut any of the three. However, if the front office deems the price too high for a regressing level of play, San Francisco could look to release them.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

Read More
, ,

San Francisco 49ers Players

Israel Abanikanda's headshot I. Abanikanda
Brandon Aiyuk's headshot B. Aiyuk
Isaac Alarcon's headshot I. Alarcon
Brandon Allen's headshot B. Allen
Evan Anderson's headshot E. Anderson
Tre Avery's headshot T. Avery
Aaron Banks's headshot A. Banks
Alex Barrett's headshot A. Barrett
Ben Bartch's headshot B. Bartch
Robert Beal's headshot R. Beal
Tatum Bethune's headshot T. Bethune
Nick Bosa's headshot N. Bosa
Jake Brendel's headshot J. Brendel
Ji'Ayir Brown's headshot J. Brown
Spencer Burford's headshot S. Burford
De'Vondre Campbell's headshot D. Campbell
Maliek Collins's headshot M. Collins
Chris Conley's headshot C. Conley
Jacob Cowing's headshot J. Cowing
Khalil Davis's headshot K. Davis
Kalia Davis's headshot K. Davis
Joshua Dobbs's headshot J. Dobbs
Jordan Elliott's headshot J. Elliott
Jon Feliciano's headshot J. Feliciano
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles's headshot D. Flannigan-Fowles
Leonard Floyd's headshot L. Floyd
Russell Gage's headshot R. Gage
Jonathan Garvin's headshot J. Garvin
Tashaun Gipson's headshot T. Gipson
Kevin Givens's headshot K. Givens
Jalen Graham's headshot J. Graham
Renardo Green's headshot R. Green
Dre Greenlaw's headshot D. Greenlaw
Yetur Gross-Matos's headshot Y. Gross-Matos
Isaac Guerendo's headshot I. Guerendo
Sebastian Gutierrez's headshot S. Gutierrez
Javon Hargrave's headshot J. Hargrave
Charlie Heck's headshot C. Heck
Matt Hennessy's headshot M. Hennessy
Isaiah Hodgins's headshot I. Hodgins
Talanoa Hufanga's headshot T. Hufanga
Tarron Jackson's headshot T. Jackson
Drake Jackson's headshot D. Jackson
Jauan Jennings's headshot J. Jennings
Zack Johnson's headshot Z. Johnson
Kyle Juszczyk's headshot K. Juszczyk
George Kittle's headshot G. Kittle
Deommodore Lenoir's headshot D. Lenoir
Chase Lucas's headshot C. Lucas
Darrell Luter's headshot D. Luter
Jaylen Mahoney's headshot J. Mahoney
Jordan Mason's headshot J. Mason
Christian McCaffrey's headshot C. McCaffrey
Nick McCloud's headshot N. McCloud
Jalen McKenzie's headshot J. McKenzie
Colton McKivitz's headshot C. McKivitz
Elijah Mitchell's headshot E. Mitchell
Jake Moody's headshot J. Moody
Jaylon Moore's headshot J. Moore
Tanner Mordecai's headshot T. Mordecai
Malik Mustapha's headshot M. Mustapha
Drake Nugent's headshot D. Nugent
Pat O'Donnell's headshot P. O'Donnell
George Odum's headshot G. Odum
Sam Okuayinonu's headshot S. Okuayinonu
Terique Owens's headshot T. Owens
Ricky Pearsall's headshot R. Pearsall
Taybor Pepper's headshot T. Pepper
Austen Pleasants's headshot A. Pleasants
Mason Pline's headshot M. Pline
Dominick Puni's headshot D. Puni
Brock Purdy's headshot B. Purdy
Curtis Robinson's headshot C. Robinson
Deebo Samuel's headshot D. Samuel
Eric Saubert's headshot E. Saubert
Patrick Taylor's headshot P. Taylor
Trent Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Jake Tonges's headshot J. Tonges
Charvarius Ward's headshot C. Ward
Fred Warner's headshot F. Warner
DaShaun White's headshot D. White
Trent Williams's headshot T. Williams
Brayden Willis's headshot B. Willis
Dee Winters's headshot D. Winters
Mitch Wishnowsky's headshot M. Wishnowsky
Rock Ya-Sin's headshot R. Ya-Sin
Isaac Yiadom's headshot I. Yiadom
Nick Zakelj's headshot N. Zakelj

Comments

49ers Cap Casualties: Deebo Samuel, 2 Others in Hot Seat

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x