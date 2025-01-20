49ers Cap Casualties: Deebo Samuel, 2 Others in Hot Seat

The San Francisco 49ers are staring down significant cap considerations as they prepare for the 2025 NFL offseason. With $46.1 million in projected cap space, per Spotrac, the team will need to make strategic roster decisions to maintain competitiveness while addressing financial constraints. Among the top candidates for cap casualties, Bleacher Report’s Scouting Department lists edge rushers Yetur Gross-Matos and Leonard Floyd and wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Yetur Gross-Matos: Rotational Piece or Roster Casualty?

Edge rusher Yetur Gross-Matos, a former second-round pick, provided the 49ers with decent rotational play last season. He played 54% of the team’s defensive snaps and registered four sacks, though three came in a single game against the Chicago Bears. While there is potential for the 26-year-old to improve under the guidance of 49ers’ defensive line coach Kris Kocurek, the financial aspect looms large.

Releasing Yetur Gross-Matos would free up $3 million in cap space, a modest but valuable savings for a team navigating tight finances. Considering his production, the 49ers may need to draft a cheaper replacement this spring, potentially signaling the end of Gross-Matos’ tenure in San Francisco.

Deebo Samuel: A Star at a Crossroads

Deebo Samuel, one of the 49ers’ most dynamic offensive players in recent years, finds himself at a crossroads with the franchise. The 29-year-old wide receiver remains productive, but his future with the team is uncertain due to the financial strain caused by Brandon Aiyuk’s recent contract extension.

Despite General Manager John Lynch telling the media Samuel will remain with the team in 2025, the 49ers could trade the wide receiver to gain assets while saving on cap costs. A post-June 1st release or trade would provide $5.2 million in savings, but with Brock Purdy nearing an extension, the team may prefer to get something in return via trade. However, rival teams might opt to wait for the 49ers to cut Samuel, reducing the leverage San Francisco has in potential trade negotiations.

Leonard Floyd: Experience vs. Financial Relief

Veteran pass-rusher Leonard Floyd is another key figure in the 49ers’ cap considerations. Floyd, who recorded 8.5 sacks last season and trailed only Nick Bosa in production, remains a valuable contributor on defense. However, Floyd is 32 years old and carries a $10.1 million cap hit, making a likely post-June 1st release candidate.

A pre-June 1st cut would only save $1.5 million, while waiting until after June 1 would free up $8 million–enough to cover the team’s rookie class or provide in-season flexibility. Parting ways with Floyd, though, would signal a shift toward younger talent, potentially reflecting a partial rebuild on the defensive front.

The 49ers’ Cap Situation

The San Francisco 49ers’ decisions with Gross-Matos, Floyd, and Samuel will help shape the roster’s future. While each player brings value to the team, balancing cap savings with performance needs is critical. The franchise faces tough choices as it looks to retool for the 2025 season while managing limited financial flexibility.

The 49ers do not necessarily need to cut any of the three. However, if the front office deems the price too high for a regressing level of play, San Francisco could look to release them.