49ers Catch Major Break With Latest Injury Update on Rams’ Myles Garrett

The NFC West is widely regarded as the best division in football, and barring an unforeseen season from the Arizona Cardinals, it seems the divisional race will come down to three teams.

The defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, and San Francisco 49ers.

Both the Seahawks and 49ers enter Week 2 at 1-0, while L.A. sits at 1-1 with its sole loss coming against San Francisco back in Week 1 when they lost 27-7 in Australia.

After that game, the Rams lost All-Pro pass rusher Myles Garrett, who opted to undergo a procedure on his knee. On Sunday, two weeks later, it seems we have a clearer update on when Garrett may return to the field.

Injury Update Emerges on Garrett

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that Garrett will miss at least six weeks with his knee injury, and the Rams plan to take extra caution with his return.

“Rams Star Myles Garrett faces a 6-week timeline for recovery from knee surgery, sources say. And the team will be cautious,” Rapoport posted on X.

#Rams star Myles Garrett faces a 6-week timeline for recovery from knee surgery, sources say. And the team will be cautious. My story: https://t.co/HrQnBgOzxahttps://t.co/HrQnBgOzxa — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 27, 2026

49ers Catch Major Break With Garrett’s Six-Week Absence

This is a major blow for an L.A. team that the preseason crowned as the Super Bowl favorite and the team with the best roster in football, largely because it acquired Garrett via trade this offseason.

As for San Francisco, which is also dealing with a lot of injuries, this could make the division race that much tighter and give the 49ers an even better chance to capture it if they can take advantage of a Rams team that will be more vulnerable over the next six or so weeks without its best defensive player.

The 49ers will also play the Seahawks for the first time in a head-to-head matchup in Week 5, which could serve as a good measuring stick for where they stack up in the NFC West.

San Francisco won’t play the Rams again until Week 14 on Dec. 13.