49ers WR’s Season Likely Over, Says Team Insider

The San Francisco 49ers have won six of their first seven games despite a wide receiver room that’s been battered by injuries since the first week of training camp.

And it isn’t getting any healthier.

On Saturday, the 49ers placed veteran wide receiver Christian Kirk on injured reserve for the second time this season after he hurt his knee in practice. Demarcus Robinson was activated off IR to take his roster spot.

However, Kirk’s latest stint on the shelf might not be a short one.

Christian Kirk Not Expected Back This Season

Maiocco, who’s in his 32nd season covering the 49ers, doesn’t sound optimistic about Kirk returning in 2026.

“Christian Kirk, on the other hand, not looking good for him,” Maiocco said on the “49ers Talk” podcast. “He’s just been banged up and injured from the moment he signed with the 49ers, basically, injured early in the offseason program.

“Early in training camp and then once he got off of injured reserve, here in the regular season, injured again, this time a knee injury. MCL is what I’m understanding. So don’t expect to see Christian Kirk probably for the rest of the season.”

That’s a different diagnosis from the one head coach Kyle Shanahan gave on Friday. Shanahan said Kirk hurt his meniscus and the team didn’t yet know if he would need surgery.

Either way, IR means Kirk has to miss at least four games, and San Francisco has already burned several IR return designations this season, including one on Kirk himself.

It’s been a nightmare first year in the Bay Area for the 29-year-old wideout, who signed a one-year, $6 million contract on March 18. He strained his calf during his first training camp practice on July 26, landed on IR on Aug. 30 and wasn’t activated until Oct. 24.

His 49ers debut came in the Week 7 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, when he played 20 offensive snaps and wasn’t targeted once. Then came the bye week. That’s it.

If Maiocco is right, the 49ers will have gotten exactly 20 snaps out of their free-agent addition, who caught just 28 passes for 239 yards and one touchdown in 13 games with the Houston Texans last season.

49ers’ WR Room is Running Out of Bodies

Kirk’s injury is the latest blow to a position group that’s been a revolving door all season.

Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel (hamstring) are both ruled out for Sunday. Rookie De’Zhaun Stribling (ankle) hasn’t played since Week 1. Ricky Pearsall (knee) was lost for the season before it even started.

There is some good news though. Robinson, who has five catches for 84 yards and a touchdown this season, is expected to play after missing time with an ankle injury. The 49ers also elevated KhaDarel Hodge from the practice squad. That gives them a few more bodies alongside Brandin Cooks, Jordan Watkins and Jacob Cowing.

Still, some 49ers fans are fed up with all of the injuries to an important position. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Lynch add another WR before the Nov. 10 trade deadline.

San Francisco has been linked to New York Jets star Garrett Wilson. But the Jets have reportedly been unwilling to move him with the Nov. 10 trade deadline approaching. The 49ers have also been linked to several other players including Jacksonville’s Brian Thomas Jr., Tennessee’s Calvin Ridley, and Indianapolis’ Josh Downs.