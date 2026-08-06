49ers’ Christian McCaffrey’s 6-Word Reaction to Deebo Samuel’s Return

The San Francisco 49ers have one of their top former wideouts back.

The 49ers recently signed Deebo Samuel to a one-year, $4.1 million base contract that can reach $7 million with incentives. The move came shortly after it was announced that starting receiver Ricky Pearsall would miss the entire season due to a knee injury. Samuel spent the 2025 season with the Washington Commanders.

Samuel was one of the 49ers’ top star players during their two Super Bowl runs in the John Lynch era, helping lead the way during the 2019 season and once again during the 2023 season. It was during the 2021 season that Samuel established himself as one of the top players in the NFL after garnering Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections. He posted 77 catches for 1,405 receiving yards with 365 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns. The eight rushing touchdowns were the most by a wide receiver in NFL history.

Christian McCaffrey, who was Samuel’s teammate during his first run with the team, gave an enthusiastic reaction to the 30-year-old’s return to the 49ers.

“Oh, I’m so fired up, man,” McCaffrey said of Samuel’s return. “Yeah, Deebo, he has such a presence on the field. When he’s in the game, you have to account for him in so many different ways. And, you know, I look at like a guy like Dre Greenlaw on defense. When you get him back, it’s just something about that gives you a little bit of confidence. And it’s the same with Deebo. He gives us all so much confidence. You know when he’s in the game, he’s got your back. He’s such a fun dude to play with and a game breaker.”

Why 49ers Are Bringing Back Deebo Samuel

The 49ers are known for obviously being loyal to a number of their players, including George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk, both members of the organization since 2017. But they’re also known for bringing back players, something they did with linebacker Dre Greenlaw after he spent the 2025 season with the Denver Broncos. Greenlaw returned earlier this offseason, signing a one-year deal with San Francisco.

The Samuel move was much needed considering the 49ers are also dealing with early training camp injuries to Mike Evans and De’Zhaun Stribling among others.

Deebo Samuel Could Be Used as 49ers’ Kick Returner

Samuel remains productive entering his age-30 season after posting 72 receptions for 727 receiving yards and five touchdowns with the Commanders. His versatility wasn’t featured much in Washington as he carried the ball just 17 times for 75 yards, his lowest output since the 2020 season. Lynch has already talked about the idea of utilizing Samuel’s versatile skill set once again, mentioning using him in the kick return game.

“The dynamic kickoff has brought the kickoff return back to the game,” Lynch said of Samuel’s possible role. “You’ve got to be really well positioned. … He’s committed to kind of doing that. … We look forward to using him there. But then offensively, you guys have seen him, and I think Kyle has a great vision in being real creative in how we use him.”

It’s early on in Samuel’s return to San Francisco, but it’s pretty clear that the 49ers have big plans for the veteran wide receiver.