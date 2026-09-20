49ers Get Good News Right Before Kickoff vs Dolphins

With all the injury woes the San Francisco 49ers have had since the start of training camp, the team could use some good news.

That’s exactly what they got a little over an hour before kickoff Sunday against the Miami Dolphins at home at Levi’s Stadium.

According to ESPN’s Nick Wagoner, San Francisco will have its full complement of running backs for the first time since the draft.

“#49ers have all three RBs — Christian McCaffrey, Kaelon Black and Jordan James — available today against the Dolphins,” Wagoner posted on X. “Black was questionable with groin issue while James was inactive last week. Both good to go.”

49ers Hit Hard by Injuries in Week 1

Fortunately for San Francisco, Black’s groin injury isn’t serious enough to keep him off the field. He rushed for 65 yards on a team-high 14 carries in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams, and he’s expected to play a big role in keeping McCaffrey fresh throughout the year.

James missed a decent chunk of training camp after suffering fractured ribs, and having him healthy in Week 2 is a big win.

The 49ers lost defensive tackle Alfred Collins and tight end Jake Tonges to season-ending injuries last week. Collins suffered a torn patellar tendon before the Rams game even started, and Tonges suffered a torn MCL in his right knee.

The team also lost star rookie receiver De’Zhaun Stribling to a torn deltoid that landed him on injured reserve. Stribling is expected to miss between 10-12 weeks as he recovers from surgery to fix his left ankle.

49ers Healing Up After Season Opener in Australia

Fortunately for the 49ers, they’ve had a few extra days of rest after opening the season against the Los Angeles Rams in Australia.

And they needed it after battling jetlag and fatigue from the 16-hour flight back home following their 27-7 win over the Rams in Melbourne.

“Speaking for myself, I felt like crap all weekend,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said. “We had two days off and I did not feel right. Took a couple of days. I think I was good by Monday. Talking to some of the guys, some guys felt fine right away. Some went through the same stuff, but I think we’re definitely all good by now.”

“I actually felt it worse on the way back,” defensive end Nick Bosa added. “Going out, you just kind of power through a few hours and then go to bed early and then just stay on a little earlier wake-up is what I did. And then when I came back, it’s been kind of hard to get to bed, but [Tuesday] night I got to bed nice and early.”