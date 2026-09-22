49ers Get Concerning Injury News Ahead of Cardinals Game

The San Francisco 49ers are 2-0 after dismantling the Miami Dolphins 35-13 on Sunday. The offense was nearly flawless. The defense held Miami to two field goals before garbage time. By every measure, it was a dominant start to the season.

The wins have come at a cost. Head coach Kyle Shanahan delivered a round of injury updates on Monday.

Rookie Heading for Surgery

Shanahan confirmed that rookie edge rusher Romello Height sustained a broken hand that will require a surgical procedure.

The 49ers head coach left open the possibility that Height could still suit up against the Arizona Cardinals this weekend.

He called it an outside chance, which means the 49ers are not counting on it but are not closing the door either.

The Injury List Keeps Growing

Height’s broken hand was not the only difficult news from Shanahan’s Monday update.

Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson and defensive tackle James Thompson Jr. were both diagnosed with high-ankle sprains. Shanahan said the typical recovery window for that injury runs from three weeks at the most optimistic to six weeks in a worst-case scenario.

Robinson is a candidate for injured reserve. Thompson Jr. was involved in roughly a third of the defensive snaps against Miami, and losing him alongside Height would leave the interior of the defensive line short-handed as well.

Mike Evans is being managed with a hip injury after pulling himself from Sunday’s game. Shanahan indicated Evans will have his practice reps limited throughout the week but is expected to play.

Final Word for the 49ers

Romello Height needs surgery on his broken hand. Robinson and Thompson Jr. are looking at multi-week absences. The depth will be tested early in the season.

Height’s outside shot at playing Sunday would be a significant boost. If he cannot go, the 49ers will need the rest of the defensive front to absorb the workload until reinforcements arrive.