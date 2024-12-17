49ers Cut Former Third-Round Pick Among Roster Moves

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ambry Thomas intercepts a pass during the second quarter of a game against the Seattle Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers waived cornerback Ambry Thomas off injured reserve on Monday, ending his tenure with the team that drafted him in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Thomas, who has been recovering from a broken forearm, was placed on injured reserve in August. With the team nearing the end of the season and juggling roster needs, the decision to waive the 24-year-old cornerback came as part of a move to manage depth at the position.

Thomas entered the NFL out of Michigan, where his athleticism and ball skills stood out during his collegiate career. Drafted 102nd overall, Thomas was viewed as a developmental player with significant upside, which the 49ers hoped would lead to a consistent starting role.

Thomas’ most notable contribution came during his rookie campaign in 2021.

Thomas’ Biggest Contribution to 49ers

In the final game of the regular season, Thomas delivered a critical overtime interception against the Los Angeles Rams, sealing a 27-24 victory for San Francisco. That win punched the 49ers’ ticket to the playoffs, where they went on to advance to the NFC Championship Game.

Thomas’ performance during the second half of the 2021 season provided a glimmer of promise after a challenging start to his career. Initially struggling with coverage assignments and adjusting to the speed of NFL receivers, he made strides as the season progressed, earning more snaps in the team’s secondary.

However, Thomas was unable to maintain that upward trajectory. Coordinator changes and injuries limited his availability over the next two seasons, forcing him to miss significant portions of both 2022 and 2023. When on the field, inconsistency and a crowded cornerback room made it difficult for Thomas to reclaim a regular role in San Francisco’s defense.

The 49ers have leaned heavily on a mix of veterans and younger talent at cornerback this season, including Charvarius Ward, Deommodore Lenoir, Isaac Yiadom, and 2024 second-round pick Renardo Green. With their playoff chances under one percent, San Francisco’s coaching staff likely viewed Thomas as the odd man out in an already deep position group heading into 2025.

Despite his release, Thomas’ potential and prior flashes of playmaking ability expect to attract interest from other teams around the league looking to bolster their secondary heading into the offseason, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

As a young player with playoff experience, Thomas could still carve out a role elsewhere in the NFL if he can stay healthy.

For now, the 49ers will move forward without the former Michigan standout as they start the process of rebuilding the roster ahead of a pivotal 2025 offseason.

Other Roster Moves

The 49ers have signed offensive lineman Austen Pleasants and linebacker Chandler Wooten to the practice squad.

Pleasants, who has played two games in his four year career, adds much needed tackle depth as Trent Williams and Jaylon Moore battle injuries. In three games with the Panthers this season, Wooten has totaled seven tackles. He projects to be a camp body at linebacker after De’Vondre Campbell’s season-ending suspension.

The team also placed 2024 undrafted free agent tight end Mason Pline on the practice squad injured reserve list.