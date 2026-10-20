49ers Get Deebo Samuel Injury Update After Commanders Win

The San Francisco 49ers survived a second-half scare to beat the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football, improving to 6-0 on the season. The defense held on through a flurry of penalties and a late Washington push to preserve a win that was far more comfortable at halftime than it was at the final whistle.

Wide receiver Mike Evans left the game with Achilles soreness and did not return for the second half. His absence was felt immediately as the offense went three-and-out on three consecutive drives.

After the game, head coach Kyle Shanahan provided updates on the receiving corps. The news on Evans offered some relief. The news on Deebo Samuel did not.

49ers Get Deebo Update

Shanahan said he does not expect Samuel or Demarcus Robinson to return for the 49ers Week 7 matchup against the Falcons.

“I’ll be surprised if we got Deebo or D-Rob back till most likely after the bye-week”

After facing the Falcons in Week 7, the 49ers have their bye in Week 8, meaning the earliest either player is likely to suit up is Week 9.

Samuel has been out since suffering a hamstring strain against the Seahawks in Week 5. Robinson has been on injured reserve with an ankle injury since earlier in the season.

Evans’ Status Going Forward

Shanahan was more optimistic about Evans. He said the Achilles issue is tendinitis that has been bothering the veteran throughout the week and flared up during Monday’s game. Shanahan indicated he does not believe further testing or imaging is needed.

“We don’t think it’s a long-term thing,” Shanahan said.

Evans finished with 94 yards before exiting. Whether he can play in Atlanta next week remains to be seen, but the hope is that the bye week provides enough recovery time if he cannot.

A Kirk Return Could Help

Christian Kirk is a possibility for Week 7. Shanahan confirmed that Kirk had two strong practices last week, his first of the entire season as he works back from a calf injury. The team discussed activating him for Monday’s game but opted to give it another week.

If Kirk can go against Atlanta, it would give the 49ers a body they desperately need. The receiving room has been running on fumes for weeks, and adding a veteran who knows the offense would provide immediate depth behind Evans.

Final Word for the 49ers

The 49ers are 6-0 and will not have Samuel or Robinson for at least two more weeks. That is the reality. Evans is managing a recurring issue. Kirk might be close.

San Francisco has found ways to win all season without a full roster. One more week in Atlanta, and then the bye gives everyone a chance to heal. The finish line for the first half of the season is in sight.