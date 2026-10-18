49ers Defender Sends One-Word Message After NFL Punishment

The San Francisco 49ers escaped Seattle with a 32-29 win last Sunday to stay perfect at 5-0. The game came down to the final drive, and one hit by safety Malik Mustapha on that drive played a significant role in keeping the Seahawks out of the end zone.

After the game, Mustapha was fined $6,998 for unnecessary roughness, specifically for a hit on a defenseless receiver. The penalty was not flagged during the game.

On Saturday, Mustapha made his feelings known. He did not need many words to do it.

How Mustapha Responded

Mustapha took to his Instagram story after learning of the fine and posted a single word.

“Soft.”

One word that told you everything about how the safety views what happened. The post was shared widely across social media and drew an immediate reaction from the 49ers fanbase, most of whom saw the hit the same way Mustapha did.

The Play That Drew the Fine

The hit came on Seattle’s final offensive drive with the Seahawks trailing by three and 1:13 left on the clock. After a 35-yard completion to Jaxon Smith-Njigba moved the ball to midfield, quarterback Sam Darnold went right back to his receiver on the next snap. Mustapha met him with a shot that jarred the ball loose and forced an incompletion.

No flag. The 49ers held on the remaining downs. Seattle’s final completion came a yard short of the marker, and the game ended on a turnover on downs.

The league reviewed the play after the fact and deemed it a hit on a defenseless receiver.

Final Word for the 49ers

One word. Soft.

$6,998 fine. Mustapha is not apologizing for it.

The 49ers host the Washington Commanders on Monday night.