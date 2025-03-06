Hi, Subscriber

49ers’ Deommodore Lenoir Calls Seahawks WR Crybaby, Responds to DK Metcalf Trade Request

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir and Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf
Getty
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir and Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium

The Seattle Seahawks have made significant waves in the NFL offseason with two major roster moves: requesting a trade for wide receiver DK Metcalf and releasing long-time veteran Tyler Lockett. These decisions have stirred reactions from fans and players alike, particularly within the division-rival San Francisco 49ers. Among those was 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir, who is never afraid of inserting himself into the fierce rivalry.

Deommodore Lenoir Reacts to Metcalf’s Possible Departure

Lenoir, who has built a competitive rivalry with Metcalf, was particularly vocal about the Seahawks’ potential trade. Taking to Instagram Live, Lenoir expressed his disappointment at the possibility of losing a key adversary on the field.

“Y’all cannot let DK leave,” Lenoir said, emphasizing his enjoyment in facing off against the physical wide receiver. “Y’all can’t do that. Like, how am I gonna have fun out there? [WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba], he be crying all day. That’s all he do, is cry … Crybaby.”

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Deommodore Lenoir’s comments extended to his appreciation for Metcalf’s aggressive playing style, noting that he enjoys their competitive battles. “Back to DK, we can’t let you leave, bro, unless you want to be a Niner. Unless you want to be a Niner, that’s the only way. But then again, I like going against you” (Lenoir, Instagram Live). His remarks highlight how certain matchups drive players to perform at their best, and losing Metcalf to another team would take away that challenge.

Tyler Lockett’s Release and the 49ers’ Potential Interest

Alongside the DK Metcalf trade request, the Seattle Seahawks also decided to part ways with veteran receiver Tyler Lockett. Lockett, who has been a consistent presence in Seattle’s offense, will turn 33 this season and saw a dip in production last year, averaging only 35 receiving yards per game. However, his reliability and ability to create separation still make him an intriguing option for other teams.

There has been speculation that the San Francisco 49ers might consider adding Lockett to their roster. While Lockett may not be a direct replacement for Deebo Samuel, he could serve as a valuable veteran presence within the offense. Whether San Francisco makes a move remains to be seen, but the idea of Lockett switching NFC West jerseys adds another layer of intrigue to the offseason.

Lenoir’s Competitive Fire and 49ers’ Recent Success Against Metcalf

Deommodore Lenoir’s reaction to Metcalf’s trade request showcased his brash personality, which has evolved over the years. Initially described by 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan as a quiet player, Lenoir has since embraced a more outspoken role, much like former 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward.

The 49ers have had success in containing Metcalf in recent matchups, with cornerback Charvarius Ward playing a key role. Metcalf, who has spent six seasons with the Seahawks since being drafted in 2019, has tallied 750 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 12 regular-season games against San Francisco.

Despite this, Lenoir enjoys the intensity of their battles, saying, “He’s going to come and hit somebody in the face. Then I gotta show you I ain’t no buster, hit you back. And then we’re just going at it” (Lenoir, Instagram Live).

As the offseason unfolds, all eyes will be on where DK Metcalf lands and whether Lockett finds a new home after leaving the Seattle Seahawks. These moves could reshape the NFC West landscape and impact the San Francosco 49ers’ defensive matchups in the seasons to come.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

Read More
, , ,

San Francisco 49ers Players

Israel Abanikanda's headshot I. Abanikanda
Brandon Aiyuk's headshot B. Aiyuk
Isaac Alarcon's headshot I. Alarcon
Brandon Allen's headshot B. Allen
Evan Anderson's headshot E. Anderson
Tre Avery's headshot T. Avery
Aaron Banks's headshot A. Banks
Alex Barrett's headshot A. Barrett
Ben Bartch's headshot B. Bartch
Robert Beal's headshot R. Beal
Tatum Bethune's headshot T. Bethune
Nick Bosa's headshot N. Bosa
Jake Brendel's headshot J. Brendel
Ji'Ayir Brown's headshot J. Brown
Spencer Burford's headshot S. Burford
De'Vondre Campbell's headshot D. Campbell
Maliek Collins's headshot M. Collins
Chris Conley's headshot C. Conley
Jacob Cowing's headshot J. Cowing
Khalil Davis's headshot K. Davis
Kalia Davis's headshot K. Davis
Joshua Dobbs's headshot J. Dobbs
Jordan Elliott's headshot J. Elliott
Leonard Floyd's headshot L. Floyd
Russell Gage's headshot R. Gage
Jonathan Garvin's headshot J. Garvin
Tashaun Gipson's headshot T. Gipson
Kevin Givens's headshot K. Givens
Jalen Graham's headshot J. Graham
Renardo Green's headshot R. Green
Dre Greenlaw's headshot D. Greenlaw
Yetur Gross-Matos's headshot Y. Gross-Matos
Isaac Guerendo's headshot I. Guerendo
Sebastian Gutierrez's headshot S. Gutierrez
Javon Hargrave's headshot J. Hargrave
Charlie Heck's headshot C. Heck
Matt Hennessy's headshot M. Hennessy
Isaiah Hodgins's headshot I. Hodgins
Talanoa Hufanga's headshot T. Hufanga
Tarron Jackson's headshot T. Jackson
Drake Jackson's headshot D. Jackson
Jauan Jennings's headshot J. Jennings
Zack Johnson's headshot Z. Johnson
Quindell Johnson's headshot Q. Johnson
Kyle Juszczyk's headshot K. Juszczyk
George Kittle's headshot G. Kittle
Deommodore Lenoir's headshot D. Lenoir
Chase Lucas's headshot C. Lucas
Darrell Luter's headshot D. Luter
Jaylen Mahoney's headshot J. Mahoney
Jordan Mason's headshot J. Mason
Christian McCaffrey's headshot C. McCaffrey
Nick McCloud's headshot N. McCloud
Jalen McKenzie's headshot J. McKenzie
Colton McKivitz's headshot C. McKivitz
Elijah Mitchell's headshot E. Mitchell
Jake Moody's headshot J. Moody
Jaylon Moore's headshot J. Moore
Tanner Mordecai's headshot T. Mordecai
Malik Mustapha's headshot M. Mustapha
Drake Nugent's headshot D. Nugent
Pat O'Donnell's headshot P. O'Donnell
George Odum's headshot G. Odum
Sam Okuayinonu's headshot S. Okuayinonu
Terique Owens's headshot T. Owens
Ricky Pearsall's headshot R. Pearsall
Taybor Pepper's headshot T. Pepper
Austen Pleasants's headshot A. Pleasants
Mason Pline's headshot M. Pline
Dominick Puni's headshot D. Puni
Brock Purdy's headshot B. Purdy
Curtis Robinson's headshot C. Robinson
Eric Saubert's headshot E. Saubert
Patrick Taylor's headshot P. Taylor
Trent Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Jake Tonges's headshot J. Tonges
Charvarius Ward's headshot C. Ward
Fred Warner's headshot F. Warner
DaShaun White's headshot D. White
Trent Williams's headshot T. Williams
Brayden Willis's headshot B. Willis
Dee Winters's headshot D. Winters
Mitch Wishnowsky's headshot M. Wishnowsky
Rock Ya-Sin's headshot R. Ya-Sin
Isaac Yiadom's headshot I. Yiadom
Nick Zakelj's headshot N. Zakelj

Comments

49ers’ Deommodore Lenoir Calls Seahawks WR Crybaby, Responds to DK Metcalf Trade Request

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x