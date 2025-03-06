49ers’ Deommodore Lenoir Calls Seahawks WR Crybaby, Responds to DK Metcalf Trade Request

The Seattle Seahawks have made significant waves in the NFL offseason with two major roster moves: requesting a trade for wide receiver DK Metcalf and releasing long-time veteran Tyler Lockett. These decisions have stirred reactions from fans and players alike, particularly within the division-rival San Francisco 49ers. Among those was 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir, who is never afraid of inserting himself into the fierce rivalry.

Deommodore Lenoir Reacts to Metcalf’s Possible Departure

Lenoir, who has built a competitive rivalry with Metcalf, was particularly vocal about the Seahawks’ potential trade. Taking to Instagram Live, Lenoir expressed his disappointment at the possibility of losing a key adversary on the field.

“Y’all cannot let DK leave,” Lenoir said, emphasizing his enjoyment in facing off against the physical wide receiver. “Y’all can’t do that. Like, how am I gonna have fun out there? [WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba], he be crying all day. That’s all he do, is cry … Crybaby.”

#49ers Deommodore Lenoir went on IG Live to react to DK Metcalf trade request and called out #Seahawks WR Jaxson Smith-Njigba 👀 “Y’all cannot let DK (Metcalf) Leave. How am I going to have fun out there? Njigba he be crying all day. That’s all he do is cry…Crybaby.” pic.twitter.com/jwf8iGI0IO — 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@TheSFNiners) March 5, 2025

Deommodore Lenoir’s comments extended to his appreciation for Metcalf’s aggressive playing style, noting that he enjoys their competitive battles. “Back to DK, we can’t let you leave, bro, unless you want to be a Niner. Unless you want to be a Niner, that’s the only way. But then again, I like going against you” (Lenoir, Instagram Live). His remarks highlight how certain matchups drive players to perform at their best, and losing Metcalf to another team would take away that challenge.

Tyler Lockett’s Release and the 49ers’ Potential Interest

Alongside the DK Metcalf trade request, the Seattle Seahawks also decided to part ways with veteran receiver Tyler Lockett. Lockett, who has been a consistent presence in Seattle’s offense, will turn 33 this season and saw a dip in production last year, averaging only 35 receiving yards per game. However, his reliability and ability to create separation still make him an intriguing option for other teams.

There has been speculation that the San Francisco 49ers might consider adding Lockett to their roster. While Lockett may not be a direct replacement for Deebo Samuel, he could serve as a valuable veteran presence within the offense. Whether San Francisco makes a move remains to be seen, but the idea of Lockett switching NFC West jerseys adds another layer of intrigue to the offseason.

Lenoir’s Competitive Fire and 49ers’ Recent Success Against Metcalf

Deommodore Lenoir’s reaction to Metcalf’s trade request showcased his brash personality, which has evolved over the years. Initially described by 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan as a quiet player, Lenoir has since embraced a more outspoken role, much like former 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward.

The 49ers have had success in containing Metcalf in recent matchups, with cornerback Charvarius Ward playing a key role. Metcalf, who has spent six seasons with the Seahawks since being drafted in 2019, has tallied 750 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 12 regular-season games against San Francisco.

Despite this, Lenoir enjoys the intensity of their battles, saying, “He’s going to come and hit somebody in the face. Then I gotta show you I ain’t no buster, hit you back. And then we’re just going at it” (Lenoir, Instagram Live).

As the offseason unfolds, all eyes will be on where DK Metcalf lands and whether Lockett finds a new home after leaving the Seattle Seahawks. These moves could reshape the NFC West landscape and impact the San Francosco 49ers’ defensive matchups in the seasons to come.