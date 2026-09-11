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49ers Get Crushing De’Zhaun Stribling Injury Forecast From Top Sports Doctor

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San Francisco 49ers WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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San Francisco 49ers WR De'Zhaun Stribling may have torn his Achilles vs. the Los Angeles Rams

The San Francisco 49ers just can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to injuries.

In Thursday’s season opener against the Los Angeles Rams in Australia, San Francisco lost two key members of its offense as tight end Jake Tonges and rookie wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling both exited in the first half with concerning injuries.

Tongs was ruled out with a knee injury, and Stribling was ruled out with an ankle injury.

However, one prominent sports doctor believes the 49ers could be bracing to be without Stribling for quite a while.

De’Zhaun Stribling Injury Could Sideline Him For Quite a While

San Francisco 49ers WR De'Zhaun Stribling
GettySome fear San Francisco 49ers WR De’Zhaun Stribling could miss significant time after suffering an ankle injury in Week 1

While it’s only speculation, former NFL team doctor and SiriusXM injury analyst David J. Chao believes that Stribling’s injury is serious enough that he could miss some significant time.

“Hope #DeZhaunStribling can avoid left Achilles tear. 2nd and final exit for him from this game,” Chao wrote on X.

He later went live on X, where he reiterated Stribling, who was helped into the team’s blue medical tent and couldn’t put weight on his left foot, could be facing a potentially serious, long-term injury.

“So Stribling is the big news,” Chao stated. “Non-contact limped off, returned to the game, and then limped/carted off (later on). Look, that looks like Achilles. I will admit…that looks like Achilles. Hopefully it’s not, but that’s what it looks like.”

Achilles tears typically have a 6-12 month recovery timeline.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rordgers missed the entire 2023 season after tearing his Achilles in the season opener.

Rodgers had an innovative “speed bridge” procedure done by renown orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache on his injury to speed up his recovery, but he still ended up missing New York’s final 16 games.

Michael Gallagher Michael Gallagher is a sports journalist covering the NFL for Heavy.com. He has more than a decade of experience working for both local and national news outlets covering the NFL, NHL, NBA, WNBA, college football, and MMA. His work has been featured in Newsweek, Yahoo Sports, Fox Sports, Athlon Sports, The Hockey News, the Nashville Scene, SB Nation, and Yardbarker. More about Michael Gallagher

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49ers Get Crushing De’Zhaun Stribling Injury Forecast From Top Sports Doctor

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