49ers Draft Future Successor to Trent Williams in Bold Mock Trade

Ryan Wilson and Mike Renner recently conducted a first-round mock draft on the With the First Pick podcast, alternating selections. When the No. 9 overall pick came up, Renner wasted no time making an aggressive move, predicting that the San Francisco 49ers (pick 11) would trade up with the New Orleans Saints (pick nine).

With that selection, Renner had the 49ers thinking long-term, selecting Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. as the eventual successor to Trent Williams, a future Hall of Famer who has been the backbone of San Francisco’s offensive line.

“I think everyone’s going to want to jump the Bears for an OT if you want one,” Renner explained. “…Trent Williams is getting up there, man. I know he’s ageless, but he’s getting up there. They need any help they can get along their offensive line.”

By making this move, the 49ers would ensure they have a strong replacement for Williams while maintaining their reputation for dominant offensive line play. Williams has been a critical part of their success, and drafting Banks would give them the luxury of developing a young, talented tackle under his guidance before an eventual transition.

Banks Becomes Second Offensive Lineman Selected

Kelvin Banks was the second offensive lineman off the board in the mock draft, following LSU’s Will Campbell, who was selected by the New England Patriots at number four overall. The move also marked the third trade of the first round, signaling that draft night could feature a significant amount of movement as teams position themselves for key prospects.

At 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds, Banks has been widely projected as a natural fit for San Francisco due to his size, skill set, and ability to play in a zone-blocking scheme. His combination of strength, agility, and technical prowess makes him one of the most intriguing offensive line prospects in the draft.

Williams, who turns 37 at the start of the 2025 season, remains one of the best left tackles in the NFL, but the San Francisco 49ers must be proactive in planning for the future. Drafting Banks would allow them to develop a strong successor while maintaining their standard of elite offensive line play.

Dominant College Career & Fit with the San Francisco 49ers

Kelvin Banks has demonstrated elite pass-blocking ability as a standout left tackle at Texas for the past three seasons. In 2024, he earned an impressive 89.9 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus, ranking fourth among all collegiate offensive tackles.

Over 538 pass-blocking snaps (935 total snaps), he allowed just one sack and 10 total pressures, proving his reliability in pass protection. His run-blocking also showed significant growth, earning a career-best grade of 81.0 while achieving an overall grade of 86.0. Every 49ers offensive lineman must execute the wide-zone run-blocking scheme. Thankfully, Banks has over 600 collegiate snaps as a zone-blocker, per PFF.

With his size, technique, and experience, Banks has all the tools to develop into a premier NFL left tackle. If this mock draft projection comes true, the San Francisco 49ers could be making a franchise-altering decision by trading up for their next cornerstone offensive lineman, ensuring their offensive line remains one of the best in the league for years to come.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

49ers Draft Future Successor to Trent Williams in Bold Mock Trade

