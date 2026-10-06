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49ers’ Dre Greenlaw Hit With NFL Punishment After Sean Payton Incident

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Denver Broncos v San Francisco 49ers
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SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 04: Dre Greenlaw #57 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to the start of the game against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium on October 04, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Denver Broncos 24-14 on Sunday to improve to 4-0 on the season.

However, the game didn’t unfold without some personal drama involving star linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who the Broncos cut back in March before he rejoined the 49ers, where he began his career.

Greenlaw had a viral moment during and after the game involving Broncos head coach Sean Payton, and the NFL ultimately took notice.

NFL Reportedly Punishes Greenlaw

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, the NFL has reportedly fined Greenlaw $11,941 for taunting the Broncos’ sideline.

However, Greenlaw directed the taunting at Payton after making a play, looking at the Broncos head coach and pointing his finger at him while clearly saying something.

Greenlaw also approached Payton postgame and attempted to exchange words with him before his teammate Fred Warner moved him away from his former coach.

Check it out:

Greenlaw’s Postgame Comments About Payton

Following the game, Greenlaw revealed that he told Payton to get off the field after the 49ers beat the Broncos.

“I told him to get the [explicit] off the field,” Greenlaw said, via Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. “That’s it: ‘Get the [explicit] off the field.’”

As for why Greenlaw took things so personally, he said Payton never called him or met with him face-to-face before cutting him earlier this year. Greenlaw took that personally and felt disrespected by Payton’s decision.

“The disrespect,” Greenlaw added. “He couldn’t be man to man and call my phone and say, ‘We’re going to cut you.’”

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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49ers’ Dre Greenlaw Hit With NFL Punishment After Sean Payton Incident

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