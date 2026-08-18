49ers Sign Edge Rusher Ahead of Preseason Game vs. Chargers

The San Francisco 49ers spent the offseason overhauling a defensive line that finished with the lowest sack total in the league last season. Injuries to key players left the coaching staff short on options for most of the year, and rebuilding the front has been a priority since January.

On Monday, with the second preseason game approaching, the 49ers added another piece to the group.

San Francisco signed defensive lineman Victor Dimukeje to a one-year deal. The team also brought back offensive lineman Nick Zakelj, releasing running back Khalil Herbert and offensive lineman Kion Smith in corresponding moves.

49ers Sign Dimukeje

Dimukeje entered the league as a sixth-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 after a productive college career at Duke. He has spent four seasons in the NFL across stints with the Cardinals and Giants, appearing in 60 games with eight starts.

His best stretch came in 2023 in Arizona, when he recorded four sacks and was a consistent contributor in the pass-rush rotation. The production has not carried over since then. His role with the Giants last season was minimal, and he enters camp looking to re-establish himself as a viable option on a defensive front.

Dimukeje is a depth addition who gives the coaching staff another edge rusher to evaluate over the remaining preseason games.

Why the Timing Matters

The 49ers deployed a limited number of edge rushers in their preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans last Thursday. Nick Bosa is not expected to play in exhibition games. First-round pick Mykel Williams is likely to begin the regular season on the PUP list after missing time with an injury. The 49ers have been selective about how much action their primary rotational pieces see in the preseason.

That left the coaching staff with few options to fill snaps along the edge during games that do not count. Dimukeje provides a body who has experience in multiple defensive alignments and can absorb reps without taxing the players the 49ers are counting on for September.

The roster projection at defensive line currently sits at around 10 players, according to most evaluators. The competition for the final spots will play out over the next two weeks of preseason, and Dimukeje will need to show enough to earn consideration.

Final Word for the 49ers

Dimukeje gives the 49ers another edge rusher to rotate through the preseason while protecting the players who matter most for the regular season.

The 49ers host the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday in their second preseason game. The season is approaching fast, the defensive line competition is heating up, and the roster cuts are approaching. Every snap between now and then counts.