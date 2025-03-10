49ers Expected to Lose Key Depth Contributor in Free Agency

Offensive tackle Jaylon Moore is among the San Francisco 49ers players who will enter free agency this week. Primarily serving as a backup, Moore stepped in when the coaches needed him, including five starts last season when they sidelined left tackle Trent Williams with an injury. However, Moore himself missed the final two games of the season due to a quadriceps injury, limiting his opportunities to showcase his skills further.

Despite his limited role, Moore performed well in 2024, earning a career-high 74.9 offensive grade from Pro Football Focus. His grade ranked third among 49ers offensive linemen, trailing only Williams and standout rookie Dominick Puni.

According to Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports, Moore is expected to attract significant interest in the free-agent market. Schultz reports that several teams view Moore as a player with starting potential, making him one of the more sought-after depth options on the market.

San Francisco originally selected Moore, who stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 311 pounds, in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft (No. 155 overall) out of Western Michigan. Over four seasons with the team, he has appeared in 55 games and made 12 starts, steadily proving his value as a reliable backup and spot starter.

49ers Likely to Address Offensive Line in the Draft

With Moore’s potential departure and Williams nearing the end of his career, the 49ers expect to reinforce their offensive line through the 2025 NFL Draft. They could bring in a rookie to compete with right tackle Colton McKivitz while also serving as a long-term replacement option for Williams, who will turn 37 at the start of the season.

San Francisco’s offensive line depth has been a point of concern, making this draft a critical opportunity to secure young talent. The team may prioritize finding a player capable of stepping into Williams’ role in the coming years while adding competition for McKivitz on the right side. Given the physical demands of the position, having depth and flexibility will be essential for maintaining a strong offensive front.

John Lynch Confirms Trent Williams’ Return

One of the biggest offseason questions for the 49ers has been the status of Trent Williams, who missed the final seven games of the 2024 season due to an ankle injury. At the NFL Scouting Combine last month, general manager John Lynch provided clarity on Williams’ future, assuring fans and analysts that the veteran left tackle is committed to playing in 2025.

“Trent’s playing, and he’s ready,” Lynch stated, “I think he’s really motivated to come back. … When you’re a player that has experience playing at those heights, you don’t want to play unless you’re playing at that level, and I think that’s where Trent’s at. And I think we’re going to see a real motivated Trent Williams to come back and have a great year, and that’s a good thing for us.”

With Jaylon Moore set to test the market and Williams nearing the twilight of his career, the San Francisco 49ers face key decisions that could shape their offensive line for years to come. The moves they make in free agency and the draft will be instrumental in maintaining continuity and protecting quarterback Brock Purdy for the foreseeable future.