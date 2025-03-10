Hi, Subscriber

49ers Expected to Lose Key Depth Contributor in Free Agency

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Jaylon Moore
Getty
San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Jaylon Moore leaves the field with an injury during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins

Offensive tackle Jaylon Moore is among the San Francisco 49ers players who will enter free agency this week. Primarily serving as a backup, Moore stepped in when the coaches needed him, including five starts last season when they sidelined left tackle Trent Williams with an injury. However, Moore himself missed the final two games of the season due to a quadriceps injury, limiting his opportunities to showcase his skills further.

Despite his limited role, Moore performed well in 2024, earning a career-high 74.9 offensive grade from Pro Football Focus. His grade ranked third among 49ers offensive linemen, trailing only Williams and standout rookie Dominick Puni.

According to Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports, Moore is expected to attract significant interest in the free-agent market. Schultz reports that several teams view Moore as a player with starting potential, making him one of the more sought-after depth options on the market.

San Francisco originally selected Moore, who stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 311 pounds, in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft (No. 155 overall) out of Western Michigan. Over four seasons with the team, he has appeared in 55 games and made 12 starts, steadily proving his value as a reliable backup and spot starter.

49ers Likely to Address Offensive Line in the Draft

With Moore’s potential departure and Williams nearing the end of his career, the 49ers expect to reinforce their offensive line through the 2025 NFL Draft. They could bring in a rookie to compete with right tackle Colton McKivitz while also serving as a long-term replacement option for Williams, who will turn 37 at the start of the season.

San Francisco’s offensive line depth has been a point of concern, making this draft a critical opportunity to secure young talent. The team may prioritize finding a player capable of stepping into Williams’ role in the coming years while adding competition for McKivitz on the right side. Given the physical demands of the position, having depth and flexibility will be essential for maintaining a strong offensive front.

John Lynch Confirms Trent Williams’ Return

One of the biggest offseason questions for the 49ers has been the status of Trent Williams, who missed the final seven games of the 2024 season due to an ankle injury. At the NFL Scouting Combine last month, general manager John Lynch provided clarity on Williams’ future, assuring fans and analysts that the veteran left tackle is committed to playing in 2025.

“Trent’s playing, and he’s ready,” Lynch stated, “I think he’s really motivated to come back. … When you’re a player that has experience playing at those heights, you don’t want to play unless you’re playing at that level, and I think that’s where Trent’s at. And I think we’re going to see a real motivated Trent Williams to come back and have a great year, and that’s a good thing for us.”

With Jaylon Moore set to test the market and Williams nearing the twilight of his career, the San Francisco 49ers face key decisions that could shape their offensive line for years to come. The moves they make in free agency and the draft will be instrumental in maintaining continuity and protecting quarterback Brock Purdy for the foreseeable future.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

Read More
,

San Francisco 49ers Players

Israel Abanikanda's headshot I. Abanikanda
Brandon Aiyuk's headshot B. Aiyuk
Isaac Alarcon's headshot I. Alarcon
Brandon Allen's headshot B. Allen
Evan Anderson's headshot E. Anderson
Tre Avery's headshot T. Avery
Aaron Banks's headshot A. Banks
Alex Barrett's headshot A. Barrett
Ben Bartch's headshot B. Bartch
Robert Beal's headshot R. Beal
Tatum Bethune's headshot T. Bethune
Nick Bosa's headshot N. Bosa
Jake Brendel's headshot J. Brendel
Ji'Ayir Brown's headshot J. Brown
Spencer Burford's headshot S. Burford
De'Vondre Campbell's headshot D. Campbell
Chris Conley's headshot C. Conley
Jacob Cowing's headshot J. Cowing
Khalil Davis's headshot K. Davis
Kalia Davis's headshot K. Davis
Joshua Dobbs's headshot J. Dobbs
Jordan Elliott's headshot J. Elliott
Leonard Floyd's headshot L. Floyd
Russell Gage's headshot R. Gage
Jonathan Garvin's headshot J. Garvin
Tashaun Gipson's headshot T. Gipson
Kevin Givens's headshot K. Givens
Jalen Graham's headshot J. Graham
Renardo Green's headshot R. Green
Dre Greenlaw's headshot D. Greenlaw
Yetur Gross-Matos's headshot Y. Gross-Matos
Isaac Guerendo's headshot I. Guerendo
Sebastian Gutierrez's headshot S. Gutierrez
Charlie Heck's headshot C. Heck
Matt Hennessy's headshot M. Hennessy
Isaiah Hodgins's headshot I. Hodgins
Talanoa Hufanga's headshot T. Hufanga
Tarron Jackson's headshot T. Jackson
Drake Jackson's headshot D. Jackson
Jauan Jennings's headshot J. Jennings
Zack Johnson's headshot Z. Johnson
Quindell Johnson's headshot Q. Johnson
Kyle Juszczyk's headshot K. Juszczyk
George Kittle's headshot G. Kittle
Deommodore Lenoir's headshot D. Lenoir
Chase Lucas's headshot C. Lucas
Darrell Luter's headshot D. Luter
Jaylen Mahoney's headshot J. Mahoney
Jordan Mason's headshot J. Mason
Christian McCaffrey's headshot C. McCaffrey
Nick McCloud's headshot N. McCloud
Jalen McKenzie's headshot J. McKenzie
Colton McKivitz's headshot C. McKivitz
Elijah Mitchell's headshot E. Mitchell
Jake Moody's headshot J. Moody
Jaylon Moore's headshot J. Moore
Tanner Mordecai's headshot T. Mordecai
Malik Mustapha's headshot M. Mustapha
Drake Nugent's headshot D. Nugent
Pat O'Donnell's headshot P. O'Donnell
George Odum's headshot G. Odum
Sam Okuayinonu's headshot S. Okuayinonu
Terique Owens's headshot T. Owens
Ricky Pearsall's headshot R. Pearsall
Taybor Pepper's headshot T. Pepper
Austen Pleasants's headshot A. Pleasants
Mason Pline's headshot M. Pline
Dominick Puni's headshot D. Puni
Brock Purdy's headshot B. Purdy
Curtis Robinson's headshot C. Robinson
Eric Saubert's headshot E. Saubert
Patrick Taylor's headshot P. Taylor
Trent Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Tre Tomlinson's headshot T. Tomlinson
Jake Tonges's headshot J. Tonges
Charvarius Ward's headshot C. Ward
Fred Warner's headshot F. Warner
DaShaun White's headshot D. White
Trent Williams's headshot T. Williams
Brayden Willis's headshot B. Willis
Dee Winters's headshot D. Winters
Mitch Wishnowsky's headshot M. Wishnowsky
Rock Ya-Sin's headshot R. Ya-Sin
Isaac Yiadom's headshot I. Yiadom
Nick Zakelj's headshot N. Zakelj

Comments

49ers Expected to Lose Key Depth Contributor in Free Agency

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x