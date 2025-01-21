49ers Expected to Reap Big Reward From Vikings’ Sam Darnold

The talk connecting Minnesota Vikings’ quarterback Sam Darnold to the San Francisco 49ers usually revolves around returning to the Bay Area during free agency. Although that seems unlikely, Darnold did enjoy an impressive breakout season in 2024. He threw for over 4,300 yards and scored 36 total touchdowns, so it is easy to see why he is often listed as a replacement for Brock Purdy. However, it is Darnold’s departure to Minnesota that is paying dividends for the 49ers.

According to Nick Korte of Over the Cap, the San Francisco 49ers are in line to receive three compensatory picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. With the news, the team’s draft pick total climbs to 11. The biggest surprise from the announcement is what the team expects to collect courtesy of Sam Darnold.

49ers Benefit from Darnold’s Season

Korte projects the 49ers to receive a fourth-round compensatory pick (138th overall) in exchange for Darnold signing with the Vikings. The cap insider points to Darnold’s one-year, $10 million contract and impressive 99 percent snap count as the primary reason for such a high compensatory pick.

While San Francisco knew Darnold was better than his league-wide perception, they could not have asked for a better result from letting him walk in free agency. The 49ers will now benefit from signing Brock Purdy to a lucrative contract and reap the reward from Darnold’s success. Funny enough, it is the second time in as many seasons the 49ers have acquired a fourth-round pick for a backup quarterback. In 2023, the team traded former third-overall pick Trey Lance for 124th overall pick, which was used to draft safety Malik Mustapha.

Despite the good news, there is room for an error in Korte’s projections.

As he points out, Darnold currently sits on the bubble. His contract and snap count could reward San Francisco with the scheduled fourth-round pick. However, due to lackluster postseason performance and no incentives based on play, his contract could come up short of the necessary mark for compensatory picks. If so, the 49ers would receive a seventh-round pick for Clelin Ferrell signing with Commanders instead of Darnold’s fourth-round pick.

Forte projects the 49ers to receive two more compensatory picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

San Francisco’s Other Comp Picks

The San Francisco will also gain compensatory picks for former edge rusher Chase Young and wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud.

Young was acquired at the 2023 trade deadline in exchange for a third-round pick. With the 49ers, Young tallied 3.5 sacks in 12 games, including the playoffs. His production led to signing a one-year, $13 million deal with the New Orleans Saints last offseason. Despite being inconsistent, Young’s contract value and the snap total will give the 49ers an extra fourth-round pick this season. The pick project to be the 137th overall.

McCloud served as San Francisco’s primary return man from 2022 to 2023 as part of a push to improve the team’s special teams. However, his most notable play came via a muffed punt in Super Bowl 58. Despite the error, the Atlanta Falcons inked McCloud to a two-year, $5 million deal last offseason. McCloud enjoyed a breakout season of his own, snagging a career-high 62 receptions for 686 yards and one touchdown. His new contract rewards the 49ers with a seventh-round compensatory pick.

As of now, the San Francisco 49ers have 11 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, according to Tankathon. They will select 11th overall in the first round. The rest of San Francisco’s picks are listed below:

Second Round: 43rd

Third Round: 75th and 99th (compensatory, Ran Carthon/DeMeco Ryans)

Fourth Round:, 111th, 137th (compensatory, Chase Young), 138th (compensatory, Sam Darnold)

Sixth Round: 188th

Seventh Round: 227th (via Carolina Panthers), 231st (via Arizona Cardinals), 254th (compensatory, Ray Ray McCloud)