49ers Eyeing $35 Million WR Replacement for Deebo Samuel

Deebo Samuel did not just request a trade from the San Francisco 49ers. He struck the match that burned the house down. While Samuel’s future was always uncertain, knowing the financial burden his contract bares, the team indicated an openness to keep the former All-Pro. General Manager John Lynch told the media that San Francisco is not in the business of letting good players leave. However, Samuel made that decision for the 49ers. Now, San Francisco will need to add another receiver while Brandon Aiyuk recovers from a knee injury. More importantly, they must find a replacement for Samuel’s production in 2025. Whether he is released or traded, the 49ers have to find another impactful weapon for Kyle Shanahan’s offense.

ESPN analyst Nick Wagoner recently broke down Deebo Samuel’s exit strategy and listed Buffalo Bills‘ impending free agent wide receiver Amari Cooper as a top candidate to join the 49ers.

Amari Cooper’s Fit in San Francisco

The San Francisco 49ers and Amari Cooper have been connected since last offseason. He was one of the receivers the 49ers were willing to trade for if the team was unable to reach an agreement on an extension with Brandon Aiyuk. Cooper’s playstyle fits San Francisco’s offense with the ability to separate underneath and utilize the sideline to his advantage.

Entering his age 31 season, Cooper is no longer a number-one receiver but is a capable number-two. 2024 was an injury-riddled campaign that still saw Cooper play 14 games. Battling through nagging ailments, Cooper caught 44 passes for 547 yards and four touchdowns in time split between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills. Despite the downtick in production, Cooper is one removed from a Pro Bowl-caliber 2023 season. With 72 receptions for 1,250 yards and five touchdowns, Cooper is still a very capable wideout. Even after a decade-long career, he is still a vertical threat with a 12.3 average depth of target, per Pro Football Focus.

However, one area Cooper must improve, and one that could scare San Francisco away, is his putrid 15.4 drop percentage.

The 49ers do not need Cooper to outperform his capabilities. They need him to hold the fort down till Aiyuk returns and provide a stable presence on the outside next to Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings. Among potential free agent targets, Cooper may be the best suited for San Francisco.

Cooper’s Free Agent Value

Cooper expects to have a moderate free agent market, as every team can use a receiver like him. According to Pro Football Focus, Cooper is the seventh ranked free agent available this offseason. Despite the high-profile, he is not projected to sign a long-term contract. Yet, that could be exactly what San Francisco needs to maximize their Super Bowl window.

According to PFF, Cooper will sign a two-year, $35 million contract with $25 million guaranteed. While it is hefty price tag, the 49ers have $48 million in cap space to work with, per Over the Cap.

Even after signing quarterback Brock Purdy to a lucrative extension, the 49ers should be able to afford Cooper. Tight end George Kittle has already confirmed extension talks, which will help the team save money. San Francisco could do the same with linebacker Fred Warner and recoup much of the money lost on Purdy’s new deal.

Whether San Francisco signs Cooper or not, they must find a veteran receiver to fill the gap left by Deebo Samuel and be a bridge to Aiyuk’s inevitable return.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

