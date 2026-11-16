49ers Fans Go Viral for What They Did at Cowboys Stadium on Sunday

The San Francisco 49ers entered Sunday’s road matchup against the Dallas Cowboys with a 7-1 overall record, sitting firmly atop the NFC West.

And the 49ers fanbase, which is easily one of the largest in the sport, is buying into the team’s hype right now.

49ers Fans Take Over Cowboys Stadium

San Francisco fans went viral Sunday afternoon after seemingly taking over AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

In a video posted by The Athletic’s Jon Machota, a sea of red jerseys flooded the home stadium of the team known as “America’s Team.”

“I’ve never heard the Dallas Cowboys booed at home like today by all of the 49ers fans at AT&T Stadium,” Machota wrote in his caption on X.

I’ve never heard the Dallas Cowboys booed at home like today by all of the 49ers fans at AT&T Stadium https://t.co/IeA0v7s22v — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 15, 2026

Several videos of the stands surfaced across social media, and Machota’s post surpassed 100,000 views in just over two hours.

NFL Fans React on Social Media

Football fans reacted to the 49ers faithful showing up to support their team on Sunday.

“Cowboys fans being booed by 49ers fans in their home stadium to start the game and then by their own fans to end the game is objectively hilarious,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “There’s no team in all sports that I wish more misery on than the Cowboys.”

A Cowboys fan wrote, “THIS FEELS, LOOKS & SOUNDS LIKE A ROAD GAME IN OUR STADIUM.”

“Shoutout to the 9ers faithful. Way to show up. Good luck today to everybody,” a fan shared.

One more fan commented, “This is insane, especially coming from self proclaimed America’s team.”

49ers Escape Dallas With a Win

It wasn’t the 49ers’ best defensive performance by any stretch, but they still escaped Dallas with a big 46-40 victory. The win improved their record to 8-1 and helped them maintain their lead in the NFC West through nine games.

San Francisco leaned on a dominant offensive showing, with running back Christian McCaffrey recording three touchdowns and over 200 scrimmage yards.

Quarterback Brock Purdy also had a big day, completing 22 of 28 passes for 389 yards and three touchdown passes.