49ers Fortify Trenches in Latest Two-Round NFL Mock Draft

NFL Mock Draft season is finally here! For teams that did not make the playoffs or those that saw their season end during Wild Card Weekend, they can rejoice. With just over three months before the 2025 NFL Draft, teams and their fans can look towards a brighter future. As each franchise scouts and constructs their draft boards, fans do the same, but online, via the plethora of mock draft simulators. However, one analyst ups the ante by scouting over 400 college players annually. He then comprises each report into what is called “The Beast.”

While the collection will arrive sometime in April, the anticipation has started to build. In accordance, the Athletic’s Dane Brugler has released his first NFL Mock Draft of the 2025 season. And for San Francisco 49ers fans, it is a sight to behold.

The San Francisco 49ers Select…

Due to a 6-11 record in 2024, the 49ers are selecting with the 11th overall pick. It is their highest draft since the 2021 NFL Draft, which was initially pick 12 before trading up to third overall. While the Trey Lance project ended unceremoniously, the 49ers have a shot to snag a blue-chip prospect for the first time in almost half a decade.

Sitting just outside the top ten, San Francisco has multiple options open. They could continue to build a strong secondary and pair a young cornerback with Deommodore Lenoir and 2024 second-round Renardo Green. The 49ers could also create an electrifying edge rusher tandem with former Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa or, at least, grab a space-eating monster on the interior defensive line with the news that former Pro Bowler Javon Hargrave is likely out the door.

However, in the first round of his NFL Mock Draft, Brugler envisions the 49ers protecting franchise quarterback Brock Purdy by selecting University of Missouri offensive lineman Arman Membou.

“Based on the players expected to be available in this range, there is a decent chance the 49ers use this pick to address the trenches, either on the offensive or defensive line,” Brugler explained. “Membou is incredibly underrated, but he plays with exceptional control, athleticism, and finish. He would give San Francisco an ascending player with guard-tackle versatility.”

According to Pro Football Focus, Membou (6’3, 314 lbs) finished the 2024 season with an 85.4 pass-blocking grade and allowed zero sacks in 391 opportunities. Membou put together an even better run-blocking performance with an 88 run-blocking grade, something sure to catch the eye of head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Brugler did have the 49ers passing on the consensus top tackle, Will Campbell, electing for the guard/tackle versatility Membou possesses instead.

Adding D-Line Help in the Second Round

Brugler continues the theme of trench warfare in the second round. At pick 43, the draft analyst has the 49ers selecting Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen.

While Brugler did not explain his thoughts on the pick, Nolen is an ultra-talented interior defensive presence. With a combination of strength and agility, the Ole Miss product can help improve a middling 49ers’ defensive line.

The 49ers finished 2024 with 37 sacks, ranking 24th in the league. Nolen’s effective bull rush led to a 35-pressure and six-sack Junior year campaign. His size also allows him to fill gaps in the run game — something the 49ers are desperate for. Totaling a 91.6 run-defense grade, Nolen may be able to improve San Francisco’s average-at-best run defense.