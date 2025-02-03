49ers’ Fred Warner and Nick Bosa Send Strong Message on Robert Saleh’s Return

The San Francisco 49ers’ defense is set to benefit from a familiar presence as former defensive coordinator Robert Saleh returns to the organization this season. Key defensive players, including linebacker Fred Warner and edge rusher Nick Bosa, have expressed their excitement about his homecoming. Saleh, who previously served as the 49ers’ defensive coordinator from 2017 to 2020, was instrumental in developing a high-energy defensive unit that helped lead the team to a Super Bowl appearance.

49ers’ Player Excitement Over Robert Saleh’s Return

Both Warner and Bosa, who were in Orlando, Florida, for the Pro Bowl, shared their thoughts with NBC Sports Bay Area’s Jennifer Lee Chan regarding Saleh’s return. Warner, in particular, reflected on the impact Saleh had on him as a younger player.

“It means a lot,” Warner said. “You know, obviously, coach Saleh has been amazing for us and for myself as a young player. It’s going to be interesting being the old guy now. Myself, being with him again, it’s going to be fun though.”

Warner also mentioned that he had a conversation via FaceTime with Saleh, during which Saleh expressed his enthusiasm about rejoining the team. Similarly, Bosa was thrilled about the return of the defensive coordinator who was present when he was drafted.

“It’s huge,” Bosa said. “Familiar face, guy that I’ve missed and kinda didn’t know how good we had it when he was there.”

Restoring Energy and Dominance to the Defense

The return of Robert Saleh should rejuvenate the San Francisco 49ers’ defense, which has struggled to maintain the same energy level since his departure. While DeMeco Ryans, Saleh’s successor, sustained the defensive intensity, subsequent coordinators saw a noticeable drop-off in energy and effectiveness. This decline was evident in 2024 when the defense lacked the same aggression and cohesion that defined Saleh’s tenure.

The leadership and passion that Saleh brings to the defensive unit may be the key to restoring the 49ers to their previous dominance. His animated presence on the sidelines and ability to inspire his players played a crucial role in San Francisco’s success during his first stint.

Fred Warner emphasized how contagious Saleh’s energy is and how it played a pivotal role in the team’s previous accomplishments.

“It’s contagious,” Warner said. “You see it; him, DeMeco [Ryans], that was a big part of why we were so successful.”

Saleh’s return did not just delight current 49ers players but also made a former teammate jealous.

“I sent Fred [Warner] a message and said, ‘Dang, I’m jealous,’” Armstead shared during an appearance on 95.7 The Game’s “Steiny & Guru.“ “Saleh is one of the best coaches I’ve ever played for. He’s truly a special coach. He brings that energy and cares about his players. Schematically, he’s elite and has the experience. He’s been around a lot of football, been in a lot of big games, and coaching in big moments.”

With Saleh back at the helm of the defense, the 49ers hope to reclaim their status as one of the NFL’s most formidable defenses. His proven track record, strong rapport with key players like Fred Warner and Nick Bosa, and ability to instill a high-energy culture could be the missing piece in San Francisco’s pursuit of another championship run.