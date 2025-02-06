49ers’ Fred Warner Delivers Brutally Honest Take on Travis Kelce Future

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner has established himself as one of the NFL’s top defensive players. With four first-team All-Pro selections, including three straight seasons, Warner has been a cornerstone of the 49ers’ dominant defense throughout the 2020s.

Although San Francisco fell short in their quest for the Super Bowl this season, Warner has remained in the conversation, especially regarding the Kansas City Chiefs’ pursuit of a historic three-peat. The Chiefs are set to face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, a rematch of their thrilling 38-35 victory two seasons ago. Warner, who knows firsthand what it is like to face Kansas City on the biggest stage, weighed in on the possibility of Travis Kelce retiring.

Fred Warner Hopes Travis Kelce Walks Away

Appearing on ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show, Warner discussed Kelce’s future and the impact the veteran tight end has had on the league. With speculation swirling about whether the 35-year-old will retire, Warner did not hesitate to express his thoughts.

“Hopefully, it’s his last season,” Warner said. “He retires, goes off into the sunset, and we ain’t got to deal with him no more.”

“Hopefully, it’s [Travis Kelce’s] last season.”@fred_warner tells @PatMcAfeeShow what makes Travis Kelce so good 📈 pic.twitter.com/4otlMYVChR — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 5, 2025

Kelce has been one of the biggest challenges for defenders over the past decade, making 10 straight Pro Bowls and earning seven All-Pro selections. He has also been a key figure in the Chiefs’ dynasty, helping lead them to three Super Bowl victories. Despite the retirement rumors, Kelce recently confirmed that he still envisions himself playing in the NFL for years to come.

“Hopefully, still playing football. I love doing this.” Kelce continues, “I love coming into work every day. I feel like I still have a lot of good football left in me. We’ll see what happens. I know I’ve been setting myself up for other opportunities in my life. That’s always been the goal, knowing football only lasts for so long. You have to find a way to get into another career and another profession. I’ve been doing that in my offseason. But for the most part, I plan on being a Kansas City Chief and playing football.”

Deebo Samuel Thoughts on Chiefs

Warner is not the only San Francisco 49ers star keeping an eye on the Chiefs. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel recently made it clear that he is not exactly a fan of Kansas City.

“They beat me twice, so I got all the reason to hate,” Samuel said, referencing the 49ers’ two recent losses to the Chiefs, including their Super Bowl LIV defeat. His words highlight the frustration of many teams that have fallen short against [Patrick] Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the Chiefs’ dynasty.

While the 49ers are not in the Super Bowl this year, Warner and his teammates remain among the NFL’s elite. With another strong season under his belt, Warner will undoubtedly be leading San Francisco’s charge for another shot at a championship next season. For now, he—along with the rest of the football world—will painfully watch to see if the Chiefs can accomplish what no other team has done: win three straight Super Bowls.