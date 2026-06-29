49ers Star Tabbed as ‘Longshot’ Favorite for Major NFL Award

Training camp is still a month out, but San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner is already generating headlines.

NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks recently unveiled his longshot candidates for some of the league’s major awards. Gracing the list alongside players like Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (MVP) and Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (Offensive POY) and Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (Defensive POY) is Warner, Brooks’ pick for Comeback Player of the Year.

“Fully recovered from last October’s season-ending ankle injury, the heart and soul of San Francisco’s defense should be squarely in the mix for the league’s bounce-back award, even in a loaded field of candidates that is highlighted by numerous high-profile quarterbacks (Patrick Mahomes and Jayden Daniels, to name a couple),” Brooks wrote. “Warner’s energy, effort and disruptive impact jump off the screen when watching this unit play. With Warner coming off the first major injury of his NFL career, I think we’ll see a fanatical effort from the 29-year-old as he seeks to reclaim his standing as the league’s top linebacker.”

Warner Was NFL’s Top-Rated LB in 2025

When healthy last season, Warner maintained his reputation as one of the league’s best linebackers. In six games prior to the injury, Warner recorded 51 tackles (28 solo) with two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Pro Football Focus graded him first out of 88 eligible linebackers with a 93.2 rating, including fourth against the run (91.3) and 62nd against the pass (57.5).

He missed the 49ers’ final 12 games of the regular season and both playoff contests after dislocating his right ankle in a Week 6 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Warner Adjusting to New Defensive Scheme

The 49ers expect Warner to adjust nicely to new defensive coordinator Raheem Morris’ scheme.

“With new defensive coordinator Raheem Morris installing a scheme that will showcase Warner’s skills as a “see ball, get ball” playmaker, the four-time first-team All-Pro will make more than enough plays to grab everyone’s attention,” Brooks wrote.

Warner, a four-time All-Pro, has 948 tackles, 10 sacks and 10 interceptions over his distinguished eight-year NFL career.