49ers’ Fred Warner Sends Clear Message About Team’s 6-0 Start

The San Francisco 49ers are 6-0. Monday night’s 23-17 win over the Washington Commanders was not clean, but it extended the best start to a season this franchise has put together under Kyle Shanahan.

The locker room is enjoying the moment. Six wins in six games deserves that. But the conversations happening inside the building are already pointed toward what comes next.

Linebacker Fred Warner captured the mentality after the game.

Warner Sets the Standard

Warner gave the 49ers’ 6-0 start its due. Then he explained why it is not enough on its own.

“Of course, 6-0, fantastic,” Warner said. “We’re gonna still continue to chase progression. You don’t want to just be a 6-0, you want to be a team that’s on the rise.”

The quote said everything about where this team’s head is at. Warner was not downplaying the accomplishment. He was acknowledging it while making clear the 49ers group expects more from itself every week. Enjoy the wins. Then get back to work. That balance is what separates teams that start well from teams that finish the job.

He knows the record matters. He also knows it is not the end goal.

Why the Mindset Matters

The 49ers have won six games without being at full strength at any point. The receiving corps has been thinned by injuries. Nick Bosa has missed multiple weeks. Key contributors have gone down in nearly every game.

Through all of it, the standard has not shifted. Warner’s defense held Washington to three points through three quarters on Monday and came through again in the closing seconds. The group has earned the right to feel confident. The fact that the confidence comes with a desire to keep improving is what makes this roster dangerous.

A team that wins and still wants more is a team built the right way.

Final Word for the 49ers

Warner’s words reflected a locker room that knows how to celebrate a win and move on from it in the same breath. The 49ers are unbeaten and still pushing for more.

On the rise. That is the goal. 6-0 is just where it starts.