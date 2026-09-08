49ers Get George Kittle Injury News Before Rams Game

The San Francisco 49ers have been on the ground in Melbourne since last week. The season opener against the Los Angeles Rams at the Melbourne Cricket Ground is now days away.

George Kittle tore his right Achilles back in January during the 49ers’ wild-card victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Eight months later, his offensive coordinator likes what he sees.

The latest update from Australia left little room for concern.

Kubiak on Kittle: ‘He Looks Good’

49ers offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak addressed Kittle’s status ahead of Tuesday’s practice in Melbourne. His assessment was the clearest signal yet from the coaching staff that Kittle will be on the field Thursday night.

“Super impressed with how he’s looked considering the injury he had and how quickly he got back out on the field and just committed to his rehab,” Kubiak said.

Kubiak described a player who is not simply participating in practice. He is performing like himself.

“It’s been pretty cool to see Kittle out there looking like himself to me. Looking fresh,” Kubiak said. “He’s practicing full speed. He’s getting a ton of reps. So I feel like we’re in good shape.”

When asked directly about Thursday’s game, Kubiak stopped short of an official confirmation but pointed clearly in one direction.

“We have got to see how he gets through the rest of the week, we’ve got two more practices, but Kittle looks good,” Kubiak said.

The question that remains is not whether Kittle plays. It is how much he plays.

“How that affects him on game day and what the workload is will be determined,” Kubiak said.

Bosa’s Status Is No Longer a Question

On the other side of the ball, the 49ers got an even more definitive answer. Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris removed all doubt about Nick Bosa.

“Oh, he’s going out there,” Morris said. “Whatever you want to say, he’s going. We’re not hiding that.”

Morris expressed full confidence in the process Bosa has followed to reach this point.

“Nick’s a pro at everything he does,” Morris said. “The ultimate pro. I definitely anticipate him being out there because of who he is and what he’s done and how he’s gone about his process to get ready for this.”

What Both Returns Mean for the 49ers

Getting Kittle and Bosa on the field in Melbourne gives San Francisco its two most important non-quarterback pieces for the first time since January. Kittle transforms the offense as both a receiving weapon and a run-game anchor. Bosa changes the defense with a pass rush presence the 49ers simply do not have anywhere else on the roster.

Both are now practicing in Melbourne. Both are expected to play. The season opener has the look of a full-strength debut for the 49ers’ foundational players.

Final Word for the 49ers

Kubiak called Kittle fresh. Morris said Bosa is going. Two coordinators, two clear messages.

The workload for Thursday will be managed. Neither player is likely to carry a full snap count in their first game back from major injuries. But they will be on the field at the Melbourne Cricket Ground when the 49ers open the season against the Rams.

Eight months of rehab. A 15-hour flight. Two more practices. Then football.