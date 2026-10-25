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49ers’ George Kittle Makes Strong Statement After Loss to Falcons

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San Francisco 49ers v Atlanta Falcons
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 25: George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers entered Sunday’s Week 7 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on top of the world at 6-0.

However, San Francisco struggled offensively without several key wide receivers, turning in its worst performance of the season and committing four turnovers in a 29-20 loss.

Quarterback Brock Purdy threw two costly interceptions, while running back Kaelon Black and tight end George Kittle both fumbled.

Kittle Makes Strong Statement After Loss

Following the loss to the Falcons, Kittle made a strong postgame statement, shedding some light on what it means to lose after such a great start to the season.

“I mean, I would have much rather won, but the great thing about… losing’s never great but when you do lose I think like, especially in this organization, like it makes everyone look at yourself in the mirror and all I think it’s going to do is spark a bigger fire underneath us,” Kittle said. “All we want to do is win… and sometimes it’s definitely going to sour our entire bye week and I think that’s good.

“Would I have rather won? Absolutely. Way more fun. But like I said it could be worse. We didn’t have a bunch of guys get injured today. Made it out pretty healthy.”

49ers Dealing With Injury Bug

San Francisco had just four active wide receivers for Sunday’s game and has dealt with a slew of injuries throughout the season, dating back to training camp.

The 49ers are currently without veteran wide receivers Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel, as well as star pass rusher Nick Bosa and several other players sidelined by injuries.

Fortunately for San Francisco, the team enters its bye week in Week 8. When the 49ers return, they’ll be back home at Levi’s Stadium for a showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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49ers’ George Kittle Makes Strong Statement After Loss to Falcons

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