49ers’ George Kittle Makes Strong Statement After Loss to Falcons

The San Francisco 49ers entered Sunday’s Week 7 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on top of the world at 6-0.

However, San Francisco struggled offensively without several key wide receivers, turning in its worst performance of the season and committing four turnovers in a 29-20 loss.

Quarterback Brock Purdy threw two costly interceptions, while running back Kaelon Black and tight end George Kittle both fumbled.

Kittle Makes Strong Statement After Loss

Following the loss to the Falcons, Kittle made a strong postgame statement, shedding some light on what it means to lose after such a great start to the season.

“I mean, I would have much rather won, but the great thing about… losing’s never great but when you do lose I think like, especially in this organization, like it makes everyone look at yourself in the mirror and all I think it’s going to do is spark a bigger fire underneath us,” Kittle said. “All we want to do is win… and sometimes it’s definitely going to sour our entire bye week and I think that’s good.

“Would I have rather won? Absolutely. Way more fun. But like I said it could be worse. We didn’t have a bunch of guys get injured today. Made it out pretty healthy.”

GEORGE KITTLE: “Losing is never great, but when you do lose it makes everybody look at themselves in the mirror — and all I think it’s gonna do is light a bigger fire underneath us. All we wanna do is win.” https://t.co/hlfosBrHiO — KNBR (@KNBR) October 25, 2026

49ers Dealing With Injury Bug

San Francisco had just four active wide receivers for Sunday’s game and has dealt with a slew of injuries throughout the season, dating back to training camp.

The 49ers are currently without veteran wide receivers Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel, as well as star pass rusher Nick Bosa and several other players sidelined by injuries.

Fortunately for San Francisco, the team enters its bye week in Week 8. When the 49ers return, they’ll be back home at Levi’s Stadium for a showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders.