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49ers’ George Kittle Sends Blunt Message After Commanders Game

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George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
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(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers are 6-0 after Monday night’s 23-17 win over the Washington Commanders. The defense closed it out in the final seconds after the offense went silent in the second half. The record is perfect. The performance was not.

George Kittle addressed that after the game.

What Kittle Said Postgame

Kittle acknowledged that the defense carried the team through the fourth quarter. But his message was aimed squarely at his own side of the ball.

“Our offense, whether it’s the players or the game plan, is too good to play like that,” Kittle said.

The words were measured but direct. Kittle was not singling anyone out. He was holding the entire unit accountable, himself included. The 49ers built a 20-3 halftime lead and then could not sustain a drive when Washington started climbing back. A team with this much offensive talent should not have needed a goal-line stand and a final-play sack to survive.

Kittle added that the offense has to execute better down the stretch if the 49ers want to keep winning meaningful games. The standard is clear.

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
Getty(Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Why the Message Matters

This is not a team that coasts on results. Kittle has been a 49er for 10 years. He has been through Super Bowl runs, heartbreaking losses, and seasons where the margin between winning and losing came down to the details the offense controls. He knows what good looks like. Monday night’s second half was not quite there.

The receiving corps is banged up. Mike Evans left the game. Deebo Samuel and Demarcus Robinson are out until after the bye. Those are real challenges. But Kittle’s point was not about who was available. It was about the standard the group holds itself to regardless of circumstances.

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
GettyTight end George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Final Word for the 49ers

6-0. The 49ers keep on winning. But Kittle’s comments told you the locker room is not fully satisfied with how it happened.

The standard is high. Atlanta is next. The offense has something to prove.

Keith Watkins Keith Watkins is a sports journalist covering the NBA, MLB and NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, San Francisco 49ers, New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. He previously wrote for FanSided, NBA Analysis Network and Last Word On Sports. Keith is based in Bangkok, Thailand. More about Keith Watkins

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49ers’ George Kittle Sends Blunt Message After Commanders Game

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