49ers George Kittle Named Finalist for Major Award

San Francisco 49ers‘ tight end George Kittle is one of a kind. On the field, he is a dominant force, somehow shifting immovable objects. Coming off his fourth 1,000-yard receiving season, Kittle will likely represent the NFC in the 2024 Pro Bowl. It will be his sixth time getting the nod, and at the age of 31, is showing no signs of slowing down.

Having already played in two Super Bowls, broken the receiving yard record for tight ends in 2018, and made two AP All-Pro teams, it’s hard to imagine Kittle accomplishing more in his illustrious career.

However, on Thursday, the 49ers’ tight end was named a finalist for one of the most prestigious awards given out by the NFL each year.

George Kittle Named Finalist for Salute to Service

The NFL and USAA, announced San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, alongside Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones and Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Morgan Fox, as finalists for the 14th annual Salute to Service Award.

“Our three finalists for the 2024 Salute to Service Award are all deserving of recognition for their long-standing and unwavering commitment to honoring the military community,” said USAA Senior Vice President and head of Military Affairs, Major General (Ret.) John Richardson. “We commend Aaron Jones, George Kittle, and Morgan Fox for continually using their platforms as NFL players to advance and enrich the lives of our military service members and their families, putting service to others above themselves.”

The Salute to Service Award reflects the ongoing dedication of the NFL to honor the veteran community throughout the year. The initiative fosters a sense of respect by recognizing, empowering, and supporting service members and their families. In November, the committee announced the 32 nominees from each team, highlighting active and retired players, coaches, and team personnel who have shown exceptional commitment to uplifting the military community.

Kittle’s Connection to the Military

Kittle has deep, familial ties to the military as his Uncle Pat and Grandfather Carl are among those to have served. At every game, Kittle hosts military and frontline heroes, donating over 400 tickets in the last six years. He also makes time to take pictures and meet with each service member before kickoff.

In 2020, Kittle, alongside his family, founded the Hidden Pearls Podcast. Their goal is to “unite the world through storytelling,” which includes nearly 60 veterans. Inspired, he and his family created an app offering free mental health resources to veterans. The services include the meditative practices he uses while playing.

Kittle has donated over $250,000 to military nonprofits and further highlighted military organizations through My Cause My Cleats.

Kittle’s bond with service members runs deep. He generously provided Super Bowl tickets to the family of fallen Army soldier SGT Martin LaMar. And to this day, continues to support the LaMar family by hosting them at training camp. He also proudly keeps SGT LaMar’s Purple Heart in his locker.

At an away game, Army veteran Chris Kleinsorge presented Kittle’s wife, Claire, with the uniform he wore in Afghanistan symbolizing gratitude from all military veterans. Recognizing the significance of the moment, Kittle went above and beyond by flying Kleinsorge and his wife to a 49ers home game. These instances are just a glimpse into Kittle’s unwavering commitment to the military community. He actively participates in the team’s Salute to Service initiatives and consistently seeks ways to uplift those who serve.

If Kittle wins the award, the NFL Foundation will donate $25,000 to the military charity of his choice.

The Salute to Service Award recipient will be announced in February and recognized at NFL Honors on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025.