49ers Get Major George Kittle, Nick Bosa Update Ahead of Week 1

The San Francisco 49ers have boarded their plane to Melbourne, Australia. The Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams is just over a week away.

The roster decisions are being finalized. The flight is long. The stakes are immediate.

Before the team departed, two big questions hanging over the organization were answered.

49ers Get Kittle, Bosa Updates

49ers general manager John Lynch confirmed on Wednesday that both Nick Bosa and George Kittle would be on the flight to Australia and are expected to play against the Rams on September 10.

Bosa participated in team drills Wednesday, wearing a support sleeve on his right knee. He led the 49ers defensive line through position work, greeted teammates between reps, and moved with a confidence that had been absent from the practice field since early August.

When asked afterward whether he expects to play in Week 1, Bosa kept it simple.

“After today, yeah,” Bosa said. “That was pretty good.”

The joy of being back was written across his face.

“If every day of football practice was…you were this happy, I mean, it’d be an easy job,” Bosa said.

Lynch backed up the confidence with his own assessment before practice.

“Provided everything goes well here today, we’ll expect Nick to be in uniform and making the impact he always does against the Rams,” Lynch said.

Bosa Opens Up About the Road Back

Wednesday’s practice was a milestone, but the path to reach it was far from smooth. .

“You put in so much work, you rehab for so long,” Bosa said. “And then you think you’re coming back, and then you’re not, and then you’re back to doing workouts every day. It’s just monotonous, and it kind of wears on you.”

The 49ers DB revealed that he pushed too hard during the opening stretch of training camp, which led to inflammation that kept him sidelined for the bulk of August. A separate issue with the patellar tendon in the same knee added another layer of frustration. There were stretches where he did not know when or how the return would come together.

Wednesday provided the breakthrough he needed. Bosa said his body responded the way he had trained it to. He felt explosive. The next step is working in pads, which he hopes to do later this week once the 49ers arrive in Melbourne.

“I’m just going to try and keep building, not get too up about it,” Bosa said. “But it was a great day.”

Final Word for the 49ers

The 49ers are headed to Australia. Both Kittle and Bosa are expected to suit up against the Rams on September 10.

Having both of them on the field for it changes everything about what the 49ers can be from the very first snap. Melbourne awaits.