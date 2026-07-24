49ers’ George Kittle Reveals Chances of Playing Week 1 Amid Injury Recovery

After rookies reported to training camp earlier this week, veterans are set to arrive this weekend for the San Francisco 49ers.

That continues to raise questions about where star tight end George Kittle stands in his recovery after he suffered a torn Achilles during the Wild Card Round against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kittle Provides Update

During an appearance on Chris Simms’ “Unbuttoned” podcast, Kittle revealed how confident he feels about his chances of returning by Week 1 when the 49ers face the Los Angeles Rams in Australia.

“I like my chances, ” Kittle said this week. “I know I’m in a great spot. The last couple of weeks, I was back into running routes. I’m definitely not 100%, but I feel like I’m at a spot where I think I can get there by Week 1. So I’m excited about it.

“I’m not gonna be stupid with it,” he added. “If it’s a stretch to play in Australia, we won’t do it. I do feel confident that I have a chance to play, and so, I’m really excited about that. It’s been very easy for me to light a fire every single day because I know I have a chance. I’m just going to attack it every single day and put myself in a position to succeed.”

George Kittle on his chances of playing Week 1: “I like my chances. I really do. I know I’m in a great spot. Last couple of weeks I was back into running routes. I’m definitely not 100%, but I feel like I’m at a spot where I think I can get there by Week 1. So I’m excited about… pic.twitter.com/fcMgKz7L9H — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) July 24, 2026

Potential Return Timeline

Kittle suffered his injury on Jan. 11, so returning for the 49ers’ Week 1 matchup on Thursday, Sept. 10, would represent a remarkably quick recovery — exactly seven months and 30 days later.

In June, Kittle revealed that his surgeon, physical therapist and the 49ers’ coaching staff were extremely pleased with his progress throughout his recovery.

“No setbacks in my recovery, checking all the boxes, doing everything I’m supposed to do,” Kittle said in June. “My surgeon is super happy, my physical therapist in L.A. who works with him is super happy, Niners are happy, I’m happy.”