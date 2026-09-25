49ers Get Brutal Nick Bosa Injury News Ahead of Week 3 Matchup

Injuries have plagued the San Francisco 49ers for the last few seasons. Many were worried after star San Francisco 49ers DE Nick Bosa suddenly appeared on the injury report after Thursday’s practice with a knee and calf injury.

Now, the 49ers will be without one of their defensive superstars beyond their Week 3 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Friday, “Five-time Pro-Bowl DE Nick Bosa pulled his calf during Thursday’s practice and now is expected to miss ‘a few weeks,’ including Sunday’s game vs. the Cardinals.

“The team is figuring out whether or not Bosa needs to be placed on injured reserve,” Schefter also wrote on X.

The 49ers are coming off a dominant 35-13 win against the Dolphins. Bosa recorded 3 tackles in the Week 2 victory.

Nick Bosa Injury Adds to Long List of 49ers Players

Despite an impressive 2-0 start to the season, the 49ers’ injury list continues to grow after the latest Bosa news.

San Francisco already lost WR Ricky Pearsall and TE Jake Tonges to the season-ending IR.

They also have many key contributors on the IR. DTs C.J West and Alfred Collins, WRs De’Zhaun Stribling, Christian Kirk and Demarcus Robinson are all on the injured reserve.

The defensive front now appears extremely thin with the loss of Bosa. In addition to the aforementioned West and Collins, 2025 first-round pick Mykel Williams remains on IR. Rotational DL Sam Okuayinonu landed on the injured reserve before the 49ers’ regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

Adam Schefter of ESPN notes that the 49ers have already seen six defensive linemen go down in the past two weeks.

Getty SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 20: Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers pressures Malik Willis #2 of the Miami Dolphins in the third quarter of a game at Levi’s Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Nick Bosa’s Concerning Injury History

This is not the first time the 28-year-old has missed multiple weeks due to injury.

The star DE suffered a torn ACL in Week 2 of the 2020 season. He missed the remainder of the year.

He then suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Week 3 of the 2025 season. While Bosa made a full recovery and started Week 1 this year, he lands on the injury report with knee and calf issues.

Getty Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers is coming off his second ACL injury.

Social Media Reactions to Nick Bosa’s Injury

Here are some reactions to the Nick Bosa injury news:

David Lombardi of the San Francisco Standard: “This almost certainly sidelines Nick Bosa for Seattle in Week 5, which can well be a tilting factor in that game.”

Damon Bruce: “The #49ers “didn’t know he was hurt” to “might be shut down” ratio is unmatched. This could sink the entire season, BTW.”

49ers & NFL News 24/7: “49ers are about to feature Keion White & Ogbo Okoronkwo as their starting pass rushers Vs Cardinals. Bosa is out a couple weeks. Height just had hand surgery. Sam O is on IR. Mykel Williams is on IR. Just absolute madness.”

@BayAreaTrev: “Gotta pray Bosa’s injury isn’t season ending and go trade for some help asap.”