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49ers Get Concerning Deebo Samuel Injury Update After Seahawks Win

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 11: Deebo Samuel Sr. #19 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 11, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers improved to 5-0 on Sunday with a thrilling 32-29 win over the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.

However, the 49ers once again dealt with an injury scare, as veteran wide receiver Deebo Samuel left the game in the second half with an apparent hamstring injury.

Samuel went down after fumbling the ball near the sideline. He reached the sideline under his own power, but the 49ers ruled him out almost immediately.

He’ll undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the injury. However, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport shared a concerning update Monday morning.

49ers Get Injury Update on Samuel

Rapoport discussed Samuel’s injury during a Monday morning appearance, noting that the 49ers’ decision to rule him out immediately was not encouraging.

“Seemingly every game this season, actually going all the way back to the preseason, it’s been a — which is the latest San Francisco 49er receiver to be injured,” Rapoport reported. “Yesterday was Deebo Samuel, who, man, has turned back the clock… He went down along the sideline with a hamstring injury, and the whole thing was rough. He fumbled, he landed on the ball, seemingly hurt himself when he landed on the ball, and then looked like he was just out.

“The MRI has not come back. He has not had the MRI yet for the hamstring… but judging from the context clues, the fact that the 49ers ruled Deebo Samuel out immediately is not a good sign,” he added.  “Now, it’s a hamstring injury, so the hope is it’s not too long term. But generally, for fast-twitch guys who need to run like Deebo needs to run, when they have a hamstring [injury], generally that is several weeks.”

Looking at the 49ers

If Samuel misses several weeks, he’ll join a growing list of 49ers wide receivers sidelined by injuries.

Ricky Pearsall is out for the season, while De’Zhaun Stribling, DeMarcus Robinson and Christian Kirk are all on injured reserve.

Kirk could return fairly soon, and the team recently signed veteran Brandin Cooks, who caught a touchdown on Sunday. Until San Francisco gets healthy, Cooks and Mike Evans will likely lead the receiving corps.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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49ers Get Concerning Deebo Samuel Injury Update After Seahawks Win

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