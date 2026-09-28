San Francisco 49ers Get Concerning Mike Evans Injury Update After Week 3

The San Francisco 49ers improved to 3-0 with a thrilling 36-30 Week 3 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.

However, the injuries continue to pile up for San Francisco. Not only did left tackle Trent Williams exit the game with a stinger, but veteran wide receiver Mike Evans also left the game and did not return after suffering what the team initially deemed a rib injury.

Evans caught a touchdown in the game, but he had to leave the field on a cart not long after.

49ers Get Worrying Update on Evans

On Monday’s episode of ESPN’s “Get Up,” Adam Schefter spoke about Evans’ injury and revealed that the team didn’t know whether he injured his rib or oblique. Schefter added that the injury looked like it would likely sideline Evans for at least some time.

“They didn’t even know after the game whether Mike Evans ribs or oblique or both were hurt. They had to send him for testing. He looked in a lot of pain. And this was all off a week in which he didn’t practice due to a hip injury,” said Schefter. “So he’s got the hip, he’s got the ribs, he’s got the oblique… does that look like a player that’s playing anytime soon. So you’re going to be without Mike Evans, you’re going to be without De’Zhaun Stribling, you’re without Ricky Pearsall who’s out for the year… DeMarcus Robinson placed on IR.”

“Does that look like a player who’s playing anytime soon? … [The 49ers] have lost so many wide receivers.” —@AdamSchefter on all the injuries the San Francisco 49ers have suffered. pic.twitter.com/6fTDIscrXi — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) September 28, 2026

Schefter noted that Evans will undergo more testing on Monday to determine the severity of what appears to be two separate injuries alongside the hip injury that bothered him throughout last week.

Looking at the 49ers

If Evans misses a significant amount of time, San Francisco may once again enter the market for a wide receiver after signing veteran Brandin Cooks last week.

San Francisco is one of five 3-0 teams in the NFL right now, and the 49ers are now preparing for a home game against the Denver Broncos this week before traveling to Seattle in Week 5 for a divisional matchup against the Seahawks.