49ers Get Major Update on Colts’ Asking Price for WR Josh Downs

The San Francisco 49ers have already been active on the trade market ahead of next week’s Nov. 10 deadline.

One position they are seemingly targeting in particular is wide receiver, given all the injuries they’ve suffered at the position.

On Sunday, San Francisco has already ruled out Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel and Christian Kirk. They also have Ricky Pearsall out for the season and De’Zhaun Stribling on injured reserve.

49ers Get Major Update on Colts’ Josh Downs

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs, who requested a trade from the team last week, has emerged as a potential target for the 49ers.

The Colts haven’t budged on moving him just yet, and it seems he’ll suit up for them Sunday when they take on the Dallas Cowboys.

However, trade offers are still coming in, and the Colts are reportedly listening.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport, the Colts have informed teams that they’ve received offers centered around a fourth-round pick for Downs.

That means Indianapolis is likely holding out to see if another team will top that offer by potentially giving up a third-round pick, which is what the Colts originally set as Downs’ asking price.

The 49ers already gave up their 2027 fourth-round pick to the Colts when they acquired DeForest Buckner following Week 7.

The #49ers are reported to be among the teams in the wide receiver market before the trade deadline, as well as a pass-catching tight end. It sounds like Colts wide receiver Josh Downs has 4th-round pick value, which the 49ers dealt for DeForest Buckner. — Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) November 7, 2026

Could 49ers Still Land Downs?

There’s surely a chance that 49ers general manager John Lynch could make a move for Downs. However, not having a 2027 fourth-round pick likely indicates that San Francisco isn’t one of the teams that has made that offer to the Colts yet, unless it’s a 2028 fourth-rounder.

If the 49ers are truly willing to go even further and offer Indianapolis a third-round pick, John Lynch could get a deal done.

If not, the 49ers will look elsewhere and potentially target other wide receivers on the market, including Brian Thomas Jr. and Calvin Ridley. Teams could make both players available over the next few days.