San Francisco 49ers Get Major Update on Trade Pursuit of Vita Vea: Report

Back on July 27, after contract extension talks stalled with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, star defensive tackle Vita Vea requested a trade from the organization.

As expected, several teams, including the San Francisco 49ers, have entered the conversation to potentially make a move for him.

Tampa Bay has said it has no intention of trading Vea. At the same time, Vea continues to sit out of practice and won’t play in Friday’s preseason game.

Latest Update on Vea

Ahead of the Buccaneers’ preseason game against the New York Jets, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo provided an update on Vea. It appears Tampa Bay remains “steadfast” in its stance that it won’t trade him, while little to no progress has occurred toward a potential contract extension as Vea continues his “hold-in.”

“Vea was here with the team at the joint practice, he was not wearing his jersey… my understanding is there has been communication between the sides. A deal is not imminent,” Garafolo reported Friday. “Teams have called the Buccaneers to see if they’re interested in trading him. Amongst them I’m told are the Bills, the Bears, the 49ers, and three are few others but the Buccaneers continue to say internally, they are not trading Vita Vea.”

From @NFLGameDay Kickoff: Teams have checked on Vita Vea’s availability (the #Bills, #Bears and #49ers among them) but the #Buccaneers remain steadfast they’re not trading him and have kept the lines of communication open on a potential new deal. pic.twitter.com/V4tdIQt2Xy — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 14, 2026

Vea’s NFL Career

Vea made his NFL debut in 2018 and has been a staple of the Buccaneers’ defense ever since.

He’s a two-time Pro Bowler and former Super Bowl champion. Vea has started 107 games in his 112 appearances during his eight-year tenure with Tampa Bay. Now, he wants a long-term extension and expects the Buccaneers to pay him among the league’s highest-paid defensive tackles.

He will make roughly $18 million this year, but Jalen Carter recently reset the market when he signed a four-year, $152 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. Vea likely wants a contract that comes relatively close to that figure, and many would consider him worth the investment.