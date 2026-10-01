49ers GM Announces Injury Update on WR Mike Evans Ahead of Broncos Game

The San Francisco 49ers are 3-0 entering Week 4 of the NFL season as they’ll host the Denver Broncos at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

For San Francisco, though, they’re dealing with a plethora of injuries. One of the more notable statuses up in the air entering the weekend is veteran wide receiver Mike Evans, who left Week 3’s game against the Arizona Cardinals with a rib injury.

On Thursday, San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch gave an injury update on Evans during an appearance on KNBR.

Lynch revealed that Evans will make every attempt to be out there on Sunday and has an “old school mindset” when it comes to playing through pain and being available.

“He is old school in his mindset and he doesn’t want to miss … Mike will make every attempt and we’ll see where that goes.”

Outside of Evans’ status, Lynch also gave updates on Nick Bosa, who will certainly miss Sunday’s game with a calf strain, and Mykel Williams, who’s coming off an ACL injury.

Lynch said Bosa is “doing well,” but added that “calf injuries are sometimes murky.”

As for Williams, he said, “He looks excellent and it’s been a long time coming… I think now he’s in a good spot, but it was nice to see him out there at practice yesterday and today he’ll get into pads. He’s chomping at the bit to get out there. He’s not eligible to play this week, so this week we just opened his practice window and the following week he will be eligible provided things go well. We’re looking forward to seeing him out there.”