Hi, Subscriber

49ers GM Breaks Silence on Massive Fan Brawl Outside Levi’s Stadium

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 11: General manger John Lynch of the San Francisco 49ers looks on prior to in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 11, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers secured a dominant 38-17 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.

As expected, plenty of Raiders fans attended the game, as the 49ers and Raiders have long shared a rivalry, dating back to when the Raiders played in Oakland rather than Las Vegas.

Still, tempers flared throughout the fourth quarter in the stands and, even worse, outside the stadium following the game.

Massive Brawl Occurs Outside Levi’s Stadium

A scary incident unfolded and quickly went viral across social media on Sunday night when clips surfaced of a massive brawl between several 49ers and Raiders fans outside Levi’s Stadium.

Multiple people reportedly lost consciousness and had to go to a local hospital because of the severity of the incident.

While fights among fans before, during and after football games aren’t particularly rare, this was still an extremely unfortunate situation all around.

John Lynch Breaks Silence on Fan Incident

Lynch joined KNBR Thursday morning and addressed the large Raiders turnout at Levi’s Stadium. He admitted he was surprised by the number of visiting fans and called the altercations “a shame.”

“I was kind of pleased this is going pretty well throughout the game and then the fourth quarter broke out,” Lynch said. “You see videos after… it’s a shame but it kind of goes with the territory. It’s a shame to see those things, but it was a good hard-fought win for us. There was a lot of silver and black in the stadium that’s for sure.”

When Do the 49ers and Raiders Play Again?

The two teams don’t face each other very often, and they won’t meet again until the next time the NFC West takes on the AFC West as part of the NFL’s cross-conference rotation.

That matchup will come in 2030, with the 49ers traveling to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to face the Raiders.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

0 Comments

49ers GM Breaks Silence on Massive Fan Brawl Outside Levi’s Stadium

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread

More Heavy on 49ers News

More Heavy on 49ers News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x