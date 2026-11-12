49ers GM Breaks Silence on Massive Fan Brawl Outside Levi’s Stadium

The San Francisco 49ers secured a dominant 38-17 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.

As expected, plenty of Raiders fans attended the game, as the 49ers and Raiders have long shared a rivalry, dating back to when the Raiders played in Oakland rather than Las Vegas.

Still, tempers flared throughout the fourth quarter in the stands and, even worse, outside the stadium following the game.

Massive Brawl Occurs Outside Levi’s Stadium

A scary incident unfolded and quickly went viral across social media on Sunday night when clips surfaced of a massive brawl between several 49ers and Raiders fans outside Levi’s Stadium.

Multiple people reportedly lost consciousness and had to go to a local hospital because of the severity of the incident.

While fights among fans before, during and after football games aren’t particularly rare, this was still an extremely unfortunate situation all around.

Fans brawl outside 49ers-Raiders game in horrific scene leaving multiple people unconscious https://t.co/7Lpf0zVyet https://t.co/aJb5Djlwzt — California Post (@californiapost) November 9, 2026

John Lynch Breaks Silence on Fan Incident

Lynch joined KNBR Thursday morning and addressed the large Raiders turnout at Levi’s Stadium. He admitted he was surprised by the number of visiting fans and called the altercations “a shame.”

“I was kind of pleased this is going pretty well throughout the game and then the fourth quarter broke out,” Lynch said. “You see videos after… it’s a shame but it kind of goes with the territory. It’s a shame to see those things, but it was a good hard-fought win for us. There was a lot of silver and black in the stadium that’s for sure.”

When Do the 49ers and Raiders Play Again?

The two teams don’t face each other very often, and they won’t meet again until the next time the NFC West takes on the AFC West as part of the NFL’s cross-conference rotation.

That matchup will come in 2030, with the 49ers traveling to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to face the Raiders.