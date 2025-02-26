49ers’ GM Confirms Major Update on Brock Purdy Contract

Hi, Subscriber

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch addressed reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Wednesday, providing insight into the team’s ongoing contract discussions with quarterback Brock Purdy. Purdy, who has exceeded expectations since the team drafted him last overall in 2022, is now eligible for his first contract extension. Given his success, the 49ers are eager to secure a long-term deal that reflects his value.

Despite being the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Purdy quickly became one of the league’s biggest bargains, playing a crucial role in the 49ers’ success over the past three seasons. Now, as he enters his fourth year, the team is preparing to reward him with a contract that will likely place him among the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.

Lynch confirmed that discussions have already begun, though he remained tight-lipped about specifics.

“We’re talking,” Lynch stated. “I won’t go into the negotiations, like always is our stance. We want Brock to be our quarterback as long as we’re here and beyond, and we’ll leave it at that.”

49ers Aiming for a Long-Term Deal

John Lynch made it clear that both the team and Purdy’s camp are motivated to finalize a deal. However, he acknowledged that there are no guarantees.

“I think the final thing, there’s no guarantee that we get something done,” Lynch explained. “But my experience has been, when both sides are motivated, there’s ample opportunity to do so, and we’ve been able to do that.”

The 49ers have a history of securing key players with long-term deals, and Purdy appears to be the next in line for a significant extension. If they reach an agreement, it will solidify Purdy as the face of the franchise for years.

Assessing Brock Purdy’s Value

The debate surrounding Purdy’s contract centers on his worth compared to other top quarterbacks. While he has proven to be a consistent performer, the challenge lies in how the 49ers should structure his contract in relation to others at his position.

With top-tier quarterbacks signing deals worth upwards of $50 million per year, the 49ers must navigate negotiations carefully. While Purdy lacks the draft pedigree of some of his peers, his production and leadership have made him an essential part of the team’s future.

While discussing Purdy’s value on the latest episode of the Scoop City podcast, The Athletic’s Dianna Russini stated that Purdy’s extension will likely fall just short of Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback Dak Prescott’s record-setting $60 million per year contract. However, she speculates that Purdy could sign a contract valued at $57 million per year, surpassing Jacksonville Jaguars’ quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s $55 million per year. Such a deal would make Purdy the second-highest paid quarterback according to average annual value in the league.

Looking Ahead

With free agency and the NFL Draft approaching, securing Purdy’s contract extension is a top priority for the 49ers. Ensuring stability at the quarterback position is crucial for their continued success, and locking in Purdy with a lucrative deal would reinforce their commitment to building around him.

As discussions progress, the San Francisco 49ers will work to finalize a contract that both rewards Brock Purdy for his contributions and aligns with the team’s long-term financial strategy. While negotiations may take time, all signs point toward the team’s determination to keep Purdy as their franchise quarterback.

John Lynch did not provide any sort of timeline on when they could finalize a deal. Although, Russini states that neither side wants negotiations to linger.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

